Sprinter Joseph Jordan Gives Verbal Commitment to In-state Vols

Murfreesboro, Tennessee’s Joseph Jordan has verbally committed to swim for the University of Tennessee beginning in the 2020-21 season. Jordan is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Oakland High School; he swims year-round with Excel Aquatics. Jordan recently placed 3rd in the 50 free (21.05) and 3rd in the 100 free (46.13) at the 2019 TISCA Tennessee High School Championships. Two weeks later he finaled in the 50 free (3rd), 100 free (4th), 200 free (5th), 50 breast (5th), and 100 breast (9th) at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. Last month he competed at NCSA Spring Championship where he placed 12th in the 50 free and 28th in the 100 free. He also competed in the 200 free, 50 breast, 100 breast, and 50 fly.

Last summer, Jordan competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, earning a lifetime best in the 50 free (23.73). He added PBs in the 100 free, 50/100 breast and 100 fly at Southeastern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships.

Jordan will join Alexander Milanovich, Harrison Lierz, Jack Gillespie, and Jacob McDonald on the Tennessee men’s swimming and diving roster in the fall of 2020.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.54

100 free – 45.75

200 free – 1:42.87

50 breast – 26.96

100 breast – 58.23

200 IM – 1:58.29

