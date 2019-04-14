Sierra Marlins Swim Team’s Jack Gillespie Verbally Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Granite Bay, California’s Jack Gillespie has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee for 2020-21.

“I’m really excited to explore a new place for my college years and bond with a new team! Along with their amazing culture and academics, the team is a huge driving force for me and I can’t wait to be a Vol!”

Gillespie is a junior at Granite Bay High School where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. At last May’s CIF SAC-Joaquin Section Championships during his sophomore season, he placed 3rd in the 100 fly (50.47) and 4th in the 200 IM (1:52.54). He then went on to the California State Championships where he swam the same events and finished 22nd and 18th, respectively. He also split a 26.08 breast on the 9th-place medley relay (he swam a 22.55 fly in prelims) and anchored the 15th-place 200 free relay with 21.48 (he earned a PB of 21.13 in the 50 free leading off that relay in prelims).

Gillespie swims year-round on the Sierra Marlin Swim Team in Folsom whom he represents as a Sierra Nevada LSC Athlete Representative. He was a member of the winning boys’ team at Winter Juniors West in December, where he competed individually in the 100 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM and contributed to the winning 200 medley relay (22.61 fly split) and runner-up 400 medley relay (49.50 fly split).

The Tennessee Vols finished 3rd in the men’s meet at 2019 SEC Championships. It took 47.52 in the 100 fly and 1:46.96 in the 200 fly to score at conference. Gillespie will suit up for the class of 2024 with verbal commits Alexander Milanovich, Harrison Lierz, and Jacob McDonald.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 50.13

200 fly – 1:50.41

200 IM – 1:52.41

100 back – 51.57

