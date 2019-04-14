FHSAA 1A Champion Lain Shahboz Sends Verbal to In-state Gators

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gainesville, Florida’s Lain Shahboz has opted to remain local and has verbally committed to the University of Florida for the 2020-21 season and beyond. In addition to gaining a talented swimmer, the Gators will have their national anthem singer taken care of all the way through 2024 (see the videos at the bottom of the article). Shahboz is a junior at P. K. Yonge Developmental Research School, which is affiliated with the University of Florida. She is involved in the performing arts and swims on the swim team. She recently won the FHSAA 1A state title in the 100 back (54.95) and took 3rd in the 500 free (4:53.38).

“I am super excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim at The University of Florida. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me along the way and making swimming in college possible!! I can’t wait to begin this new chapter in my life! Go Gators!!”

Shahboz swims year-round with Gator Swim Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she competed in the 500 free and 100/200 back at Winter Juniors East. In March, she was an A-finalist in the 100 free (4th), 500 free (4th), 100 back (2nd), and 200 back (6th) and a B-finalist in the 400 IM (11th) at the Florida Swimming LSC Spring Championships. Her PBs in the 500 free and 100 back come from the 2018 high school state meet. She scored a PB in the 200 back with her 27th-place finish at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship; she also competed in the 200 free (35th), 500 free, 50 back (26th), and 100 back.

Florida will be graduating most of its backstroke stars (e.g., Sherridon Dressel, Emma Ball, and Sydney Sell), by the time Shahboz suits up but the twins Mabel Zavaros and Rosie Zavaros and Celi Guzman, all currently freshmen, will still be there.

Also verbally committed to the Florida class of 2024 are Amanda Ray, Carly Schwab, Chloe Grimme, Kenady Beil, and Madison Kolessar.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.64

100 back – 54.95

200 back – 1:59.87

100 free – 51.50

200 free – 1:50.33

500 free – 4:53.38

Shahboz has also appeared with her family on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

