NC 4A State Champ Amanda Ray Verbally Commits to Florida for 2020

Amanda Ray, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced her intention to swim at the University of Florida beginning in the 2020-21 season. Ray is a junior at Leesville Road High School; she swims year-round with New Wave Swim Team.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida!! I could never have gotten here if it wasn’t for my amazing teammates and coaches!! I can’t wait to be a gator!!🐊 #gogators”

Ray won the 100 fly (54.28) and was runner-up in the 500 free (4:52.17) at the 2018 NCHSAA 4A State Championships last February. She also contributed the fly leg to the winning 200 medley relay and swam on the 3rd-place 400 free relay. In club swimming, Ray recently competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East, where she swam the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly and was a B-finalist in the 200 fly. Last summer at Speedo Junior Nationals, she had a series of outstanding performances, including a 2nd-place finish in the 200 fly with 2:10.87, a nearly 6-second drop from her seed time (2:16.79). She took 7th in the 400 free (4:16.90, PB by 3.25), 20th in the 400 IM (4:56.13, PB by 7.6), and 25th in the 100 fly (1:01.85, PB by 6/10). She also earned a PB time-trialing the 200 IM.

Ray will suit up for the Gators with fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Kenady Beil and Madison Kolessar.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:59.00

100 fly – 54.28

200 free – 1:49.39

500 free – 4:52.17

1000 free – 10:05.33

400 IM – 4:20.56