McKendree Scores Commitment from 2nd Gen Collegiate Swimmer Grace Credit

Grace Credit of La Grange, Illinois, has announced her verbal commitment to swim at McKendree University. When she suits up for the Bearcats her brother Weston Credit will be a senior at the University of Iowa. Their parents, Rob and Alison Credit, were both all-American swimmers at Denison University (Alison was a two-time NCAA Division III national champion in the 200 breast).

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim at McKendree University. Coach Jimmy Tierney is awesome and has done a great job getting the new program started. I hope to make a positive impact on the team and know with his coaching guidance I will improve, too. I really liked the team and felt at home on campus. Meeting the President of the University was really cool too! I’m looking forward to the next chapter of swimming and studies at McKendree – GO BEARCATS!!”

Credit swims at Lyons Township High School for head coach Kurt Johns, where she specializes in breaststroke and IM. Her mother has been an assistant for the girls’ and boys’ programs for the past 5 years. Credit contributed to Lyons Townships’ 5th-place finish at the 2018 IHSA Girls State Championships by taking 12th in the 100 breast (1:05.57) and swimming a leg (29.24 breaststroke) on the 6th-place 200 medley relay.

Outside of high school season, Credit swims for WEST Swim Club under coach Adam Cremieux. This summer she competed at Iowa City Sectionals, finaling in the 100 breast. She left the meet with new PBs in the 50 free and 200 breast.

McKendree University, located in Lebanon, Illinois, is the oldest college in Illinois. The swim and dive program is in its third season under the direction of head coach Jimmy Tierney.

Best Times:

50 breast – 30.85 (split 29.05)

100 breast – 1:04.49

200 breast – 2:23.78

200 IM – 2:14.12

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].