Knox, Pratt Lower Canadian Age Group Records To Close OJI In Toronto

2018 ONTARIO JUNIOR INTERNATIONAL
- December 14-16, 2018
- Toronto, Ontario
- Toronto Pan American Sports Centre
- SCM (25m)
A pair of boys 15-17 Canadian Age Group National Records highlighted the final night of the 2018 Ontario Junior International meet in Toronto, as Finlay Knox and Cole Pratt took down marks in the 200 IM and 200 back respectively.
Knox, who has proven to be extremely versatile with plenty of top finishes throughout the meet in a variety of events, showed that off in the final of the men’s 200 IM, winning in a time of 1:55.94. That crushed the Canadian 15-17 NAG of 1:58.26, set by Evan White in 2013, and Pratt also went well under the mark in 1:57.46 for 2nd. Knox also set a new NAG in the 100 breast in 59.92 on day 1.
In addition to his runner-up finish in the 200 IM, the 16-year-old Pratt also finished 2nd in the 200 back, but this time the age group record was all his.
Loic St-Martin of FNQ won in a time of 1:53.54, going well under the meet record of 1:55.19 set in 2016. Pratt was 1:54.27 for 2nd, breaking Javier Acevedo‘s 15-17 National Record of 1:54.86 set in 2015. St-Martin is 18 and therefore ineligible to break the record.
A third NAG came in the women’s 400 medley relay, where the Etobicoke girls broke the 13-14 record in a time of 4:15.97. They finished 6th overall, while Toronto Swim Club won in 4:07.88.
OTHER EVENTS
- Freya Anderson of Great Britain completed the 50, 100, 200 and 400 free sweep on the final night, winning the 100 in a time of 53.08. That falls just off her personal best set earlier this month of 52.92.
- 14-year-old Katrina Bellio of Etobicoke topped the women’s 800 free field in 8:40.54, with 1500 winner Octavia Lau of Hyack 2nd in 8:42.45.
- Aryanna Fernandes came out on top in the women’s 200 IM in a best time of 2:12.00, followed by 14-year-old Katie Shanahan (2:12.43) of Scotland.
- Coming off his 15-17 national age group record in the 50 free on day 2, Joshua Liendo of NYAC won the men’s 100 free in a time of 47.84, just off the NAG of 47.73. That improved the best time he went leading off the 400 free relay last night (48.32).
- Madison Broad of the Chatham Y Pool Sharks completed the sweep in the women’s backstroke events, winning the 200 in 2:06.19.
- England’s Tatiana Belonogoff followed up her 100 breast win on day 2 with a victory in the 50 in a time of 30.30, over a second clear of Scotland’s Katie Robertson (31.58).
- Etobicoke’s Alexander Milanovich repeated his 27.33 from the prelims to win the men’s 50 breast, with the swim now standing as the new Ontario 16-year-old boys record. In 2nd, Great Britain’s Greg Butler went 27.84, and his prelim swim of 27.80 broke Adam Peaty‘s City of Derby record of 28.03.
- David Quirie of NKB completed the men’s distance sweep in the mile with a time of 15:14.97, well under his previous best of 15:31.91.
- The Etobicoke boys triumphed over Team BC (3:44.51) and FNQ (3:44.96) in the men’s 400 medley relay in a time of 3:44.18. The key leg for Etobicoke was Milanovich’s 1:00.78 on breast.
