Knox, Pratt Lower Canadian Age Group Records To Close OJI In Toronto

2018 ONTARIO JUNIOR INTERNATIONAL

A pair of boys 15-17 Canadian Age Group National Records highlighted the final night of the 2018 Ontario Junior International meet in Toronto, as Finlay Knox and Cole Pratt took down marks in the 200 IM and 200 back respectively.

Knox, who has proven to be extremely versatile with plenty of top finishes throughout the meet in a variety of events, showed that off in the final of the men’s 200 IM, winning in a time of 1:55.94. That crushed the Canadian 15-17 NAG of 1:58.26, set by Evan White in 2013, and Pratt also went well under the mark in 1:57.46 for 2nd. Knox also set a new NAG in the 100 breast in 59.92 on day 1.

In addition to his runner-up finish in the 200 IM, the 16-year-old Pratt also finished 2nd in the 200 back, but this time the age group record was all his.

Loic St-Martin of FNQ won in a time of 1:53.54, going well under the meet record of 1:55.19 set in 2016. Pratt was 1:54.27 for 2nd, breaking Javier Acevedo‘s 15-17 National Record of 1:54.86 set in 2015. St-Martin is 18 and therefore ineligible to break the record.

A third NAG came in the women’s 400 medley relay, where the Etobicoke girls broke the 13-14 record in a time of 4:15.97. They finished 6th overall, while Toronto Swim Club won in 4:07.88.

OTHER EVENTS