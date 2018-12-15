Peters, Pratt Lower Meet Records, Anderson Wins 200 FR On Day 1 Of OJI

2018 Ontario Junior International
- December 14-16, 2018
- Toronto, Ontario
- Toronto Pan American Sports Centre
- Live Results
The 2018 Ontario Junior International meet kicked off at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Friday, with plenty of British swimmers making the trek over to Canada for the event.
A pair of meet records went down on day 1. In men’s 400 IM, 16-year-old Cole Pratt of the Cascade Swim Club won in a massive best time of 4:10.66, breaking the 2016 meet record previously held by Great Britain’s Joe Litchfield (4:11.75). However, some will remember that Andrew Seliskar swam to a time in the 4:04-range at the 2014 meet before being disqualified. Pratt came into the meet with a lifetime best of 4:18.62.
Great Britain’s Charlie Hutchison was the runner-up to Pratt in 4:11.96, lowering the best time he set in the heats of 4:16.42.
Another record fell in the men’s 100 fly, where Great Britain’s Jacob Peters clocked a time of 51.43 to erase Michael Andrew‘s 2015 mark of 51.58. Peters had gone 51.67 in the prelims which was his first time under 52.
Canadians Loic St-Martin (52.39) and Joshua Liendo (52.45) both recorded personal bests in placing 2nd and 3rd, and St-Martin also had a win in the 50 back (24.39) where the top-4 finishers all had best times and broke 25 seconds. Pratt was the runner-up there in 24.60.
St-Martin also had a blazing 1:46.98 third leg for the Equipe Quebec Team as they won the 800 free relay in 7:26.43, with Pratt leading off the runners-up from Cascade (7:27.22) in 1:49.36.
17-year-old rising British star Freya Anderson came away with a win in the women’s 200 freestyle, posting a new personal best of 1:54.59. That improves her old best of 1:55.44, set at this meet in 2016, and moves her up from 7th to 4th all-time among British women.
Kyla Leibel of Team BC took 2nd in 1:56.43, and also picked up a win in the 100 fly in a time of 59.34. At the end of the session she led off BC’s 800 free relay in 1:59.33 as they won by over five seconds in 8:05.63.
OTHER WINNERS
- Octavia Lau of Hyack won the women’s 1500 free in a time of 16:49.52, and David Quirie of the Nepean Kanata Barracudas won the men’s 800 in 8:02.56.
- Brandon Lacroix of Natation Gatineau won the men’s 200 free in 1:50.09, way under his best time coming into the meet (1:53.65). Patrick Hussey of Pointe-Claire took 2nd in 1:50.43 out of lane 1, also coming into the meet with a best in the 1:53-high range (1:53.71). Pratt was the fastest swimmer in the prelims in 1:48.03, but scratched the final.
- Tatiana Belonogoff of England won the women’s 100 breast in 1:05.99, her first time under 1:06, and her teammate Lily Booker won the 400 IM in a big best of 4:41.06. 14-year-old Katie Shanahan of Scotland was 2nd in 4:41.37, over six seconds faster than her best coming into the meet (4:47.42).
- Madison Broad of the Chatham Y Pool Sharks won the women’s 50 back in 27.84 over Regan Rathwell (27.92) of the GO Kingfish.
Really nice to see Anderson playing around with the 200 this winter. She looked to be stroking out to halfway, wasn’t kicking and was well down on Leibel. Turned it on with 100 to go and came through very easily. Tatiana Belogonoff a talent too – Has the kind of breatstroke a ‘purist’ would really love.