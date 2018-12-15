Peters, Pratt Lower Meet Records, Anderson Wins 200 FR On Day 1 Of OJI

2018 Ontario Junior International

December 14-16, 2018

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Pan American Sports Centre

Live Results

The 2018 Ontario Junior International meet kicked off at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Friday, with plenty of British swimmers making the trek over to Canada for the event.

A pair of meet records went down on day 1. In men’s 400 IM, 16-year-old Cole Pratt of the Cascade Swim Club won in a massive best time of 4:10.66, breaking the 2016 meet record previously held by Great Britain’s Joe Litchfield (4:11.75). However, some will remember that Andrew Seliskar swam to a time in the 4:04-range at the 2014 meet before being disqualified. Pratt came into the meet with a lifetime best of 4:18.62.

Great Britain’s Charlie Hutchison was the runner-up to Pratt in 4:11.96, lowering the best time he set in the heats of 4:16.42.

Another record fell in the men’s 100 fly, where Great Britain’s Jacob Peters clocked a time of 51.43 to erase Michael Andrew‘s 2015 mark of 51.58. Peters had gone 51.67 in the prelims which was his first time under 52.

Canadians Loic St-Martin (52.39) and Joshua Liendo (52.45) both recorded personal bests in placing 2nd and 3rd, and St-Martin also had a win in the 50 back (24.39) where the top-4 finishers all had best times and broke 25 seconds. Pratt was the runner-up there in 24.60.

St-Martin also had a blazing 1:46.98 third leg for the Equipe Quebec Team as they won the 800 free relay in 7:26.43, with Pratt leading off the runners-up from Cascade (7:27.22) in 1:49.36.

17-year-old rising British star Freya Anderson came away with a win in the women’s 200 freestyle, posting a new personal best of 1:54.59. That improves her old best of 1:55.44, set at this meet in 2016, and moves her up from 7th to 4th all-time among British women.

Kyla Leibel of Team BC took 2nd in 1:56.43, and also picked up a win in the 100 fly in a time of 59.34. At the end of the session she led off BC’s 800 free relay in 1:59.33 as they won by over five seconds in 8:05.63.

OTHER WINNERS