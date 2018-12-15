Day 5 Relay Lineups: Wilson, Chadwick To Contest 4×50 Medley Prelims

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
  • *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
  • Live Results (Omega)

Day 5 prelims from Hangzhou will feature a pair of relays with the men’s 4×50 medley and the women’s 4×200 free.

This morning, the American men will swim Matt GreversAndrew WilsonJack Conger and Michael Chadwick in the heats, and will likely completely turn over their team in the final with Ryan MurphyMichael AndrewCaeleb Dressel and Ryan Held. This lineup is not a surprise at all, with the breaststroke leg the only one really up in the air coming into the day. Wilson beat Andrew in the 100, but Andrew swam well on the mixed medley with a 25.75 split.

The Russians and Brazilians look to be the only other teams really holding back this morning, with Russia using Kliment KolesnikovKirill Prigoda and Ivan Kuzmenko on back, breast and free. In the final they’ll likely slot in Evgeny Rylov, Oleg Kostin and Vlad Morozov.

Brazil is using Matheus Santana on fly, saving world record holder Nicholas Santos for the final, and Japan is also using Kosuke Matsui in the prelims on freestyle and should change over to Katsumi Nakamura in the final.

In the women’s 4×200 the U.S. will swim Lia NealVeronica BurchillErika Brown and Leah Smith this morning, and will surely add Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis in the final.

RELAY LINEUPS

