Sprinter Camryn Carter Sends Commitment to In-state Quakers

Camryn Carter from West Chester, Pennsylvania has verbally committed to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania. Amanda Hsieh, Anna Feng, Lyndsey Reeve, Margot Kaczorowski have also indicated their commitment to the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Pennsylvania. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along the way. Go Quakers!”

A senior at Unionville High School, Carter specializes in the shorter end of the freestyle range. At the 2018 PIAA Girls 3A Swimming & Diving Championships she placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.05) and 9th in the 100 free (51.11). She anchored the 4th-place 200 medley relay (22.70) and the 9th-place 400 free relay (51.02). Carter does her year-round swimming with Suburban Seahawks Club. This summer she competed at NCSA Summer Championships and earned new times in the 100 free (57.55) and 50/100/200 back. Two weeks earlier at Middle Atlantic LC Senior Championships she improved in the 50 free (26.61), 200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Carter will be a welcome addition to Penn’s sprint crew. In addition to the value she would have added to the relays, Carter would have been the only Quaker in the A final of the 100 free and the second-fastest one in the A final of the 50 free. She also would have made the B final of the 200 free at 2018 Ivy League Women’s Championships

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.05

100 free – 50.17

200 free – 1:50.26

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].