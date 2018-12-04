NJ State Champ, Flyer Margot Kaczorowski, Commits to Penn

Margot Kaczorowski has verbally committed to the application process* at the University of Pennsylvania. She will join fellow commits Amanda Hsieh, Anna Feng and Lyndsey Reeve in the class of 2023.

“I chose Penn because of the wonderful academic reputation, the amazing opportunities that will be afforded to me, as well as the fantastic athletics! I had an amazing experience meeting the team and being shown around campus as it is a truly exquisite place! Penn has it all I’ll be on a stellar team while receiving a world-class education. I can’t wait to be a Penn Quaker!!”

Kaczorowski is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey. She won the 100 fly (55.72) and placed 10th in the 50 free (24.11) at the New Jersey High School 2018 Meet of Champions. In club swimming, where she represents Jersey Wahoos, Kaczorowski competed at 2018 NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM and logged PBs in the 50 fly and 200 IM. She followed that performance with new times in the 50 free, 100/200 fly, and 1000 free at the Middle Atlantic LSC Short Course Senior Championships.

Kaczorowski’s top times would have helped the __th-place Quakers at the 2018 Ivy League Women’s Championship in the B final of the 200 fly and the C finals of the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:02.11

100 fly – 55.35

50 free – 23.67

100 free – 51.37

200 free – 1:52.93

500 free – 5:00.95

200 IM – 2:07.29

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].