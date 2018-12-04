192 U.S. Olympic Trials Cuts on First Weekend of Qualifying Period

The Olympic Trials qualifying period opened on November 28th. That meant Winter Nationals were the first major meet where swimmers were able to get cuts. This start date is later than in the past. Last cycle, cuts were able to be achieved after July 30th, 2014, so Summer Nationals were included.
Winter Nationals were a relatively lightly attended meet compared to the summer championships, so the number of Trials cuts was pretty small. There have been 78 men’s trials cuts achieved and 114 women’s cuts. At this point last cycle, December 2014, there were 773 men’s cuts and 739 women’s cuts.
A large percentage of the swimmers that qualify for trials are college swimmers. Most college swimmers are focused on yards right now and went to their team’s mid season rest meets instead of chasing a trials cut in long course. There is plenty of time for them to qualify in 2019.
Hali Flickinger leads the way with cuts in 5 different events. Currently the oldest swimmer with a cut is Dana Vollmer at age 31. This is full circle for Vollmer who first got national attention for being the youngest swimmer at the 2000 Olympic Trials at age 12. It is possible the oldest woman at the meet may end up being someone else (Amanda Weir perhaps?), but for now Vollmer leads the way.
Cuts by Event
|This Season
|2016 Trials Cuts As of December 31st 2014
|Men
|Women
|Men
|Women
|50 Free
|11
|13
|68
|62
|100 Free
|5
|9
|58
|55
|200 Free
|4
|6
|62
|52
|400 Free
|6
|9
|64
|56
|800 Free
|6
|8
|—
|52
|1500 Free
|4
|7
|58
|—
|100 Back
|8
|11
|61
|61
|200 Back
|4
|4
|55
|58
|100 Breast
|9
|11
|64
|57
|200 Breast
|8
|8
|54
|52
|100 Fly
|3
|8
|55
|62
|200 Fly
|3
|6
|59
|57
|200 IM
|4
|9
|58
|56
|400 IM
|3
|5
|57
|59
|Total
|78
|114
|773
|739
Cuts By Age
|Men
|Women
|14
|0
|6
|15
|0
|8
|16
|7
|20
|17
|11
|8
|18
|3
|8
|19
|4
|1
|20
|7
|9
|21
|2
|6
|22
|8
|19
|23
|13
|8
|24
|8
|7
|25
|11
|0
|26
|0
|2
|27
|2
|3
|28
|0
|3
|29
|2
|3
|30
|0
|1
|31
|0
|2
All Cuts
Men
|Swimmer
|Time
|Age
|Event
|Adrian, Nathan
|21.94
|29
|50 Free
|Chadwick, Michael
|22.25
|23
|50 Free
|Sorenson, Payton
|22.45
|25
|50 Free
|Risolvato, Erik
|22.55
|24
|50 Free
|Auchinachie, Cameron
|22.81
|19
|50 Free
|Gaissert, Henry
|22.94
|20
|50 Free
|Woods, Payton
|23.05
|20
|50 Free
|Olsen-Stavrakas, Kent
|23.07
|27
|50 Free
|Novak, Jesse
|23.13
|23
|50 Free
|Robrock, Kyle
|23.14
|24
|50 Free
|Lasco, Destin
|23.16
|17
|50 Free
|Chadwick, Michael
|48.57
|23
|100 Free
|Adrian, Nathan
|48.59
|29
|100 Free
|Lasco, Destin
|49.84
|17
|100 Free
|Novak, Jesse
|50.34
|23
|100 Free
|Fleagle, Josh
|50.35
|24
|100 Free
|Pebley, Jacob
|1:49.33
|25
|200 Free
|DArrigo, Mitch
|1:49.63
|23
|200 Free
|Litherland, Jay
|1:50.35
|23
|200 Free
|Rose, Dare
|1:50.45
|16
|200 Free
|Wilimovsky, Jordan
|3:50.78
|24
|400 Free
|DArrigo, Mitch
|3:51.39
|23
|400 Free
|Litherland, Kevin
|3:54.34
|23
|400 Free
|Rose, Dare
|3:55.00
|16
|400 Free
|Litherland, Jay
|3:55.76
|23
|400 Free
|Vipavetz, Ryan
|3:56.67
|17
|400 Free
|Wilimovsky, Jordan
|7:56.88
|24
|800 Free
|Gravley, Brennan
|8:09.95
|18
|800 Free
|Dant, Ross
|8:10.99
|17
|800 Free
|Plattel, Lleyton
|8:12.02
|16
|800 Free
|Rose, Dare
|8:12.36
|16
|800 Free
|David, Calvin
|8:12.56
|17
|800 Free
|Wilimovsky, Jordan
|15:05.96
|24
|1500 Free
|Ipsen, Anton
|15:15.32
|24
|1500 Free
|Gravley, Brennan
|15:38.36
|18
|1500 Free
|Dant, Ross
|15:43.09
|17
|1500 Free
|Smith, Giles
|52.54
|27
|100 Fly
|Mendoza, Kevin
|53.64
|22
|100 Fly
|Tibazi, Yoessef
|54.09
|22
|100 Fly
|Vipavetz, Ryan
|1:59.43
|17
|200 Fly
|Rose, Dare
|1:59.98
|16
|200 Fly
|Burns, Brendan
|2:01.09
|17
|200 Fly
|Cordes, Kevin
|1:00.04
|25
|100 Breast
|Fink, Nic
|1:00.18
|25
|100 Breast
|Tybur, Jonathan
|1:01.11
|22
|100 Breast
|Katis, Chuck
|1:01.28
|25
|100 Breast
|Backes, Zane
|1:01.30
|19
|100 Breast
|Cono, Ben
|1:01.59
|22
|100 Breast
|Dunphy, Matthew
|1:02.06
|21
|100 Breast
|Evdokimov, Alex
|1:02.06
|22
|100 Breast
|Tolman, Scott
|1:03.28
|20
|100 Breast
|Fink, Nic
|2:10.24
|25
|200 Breast
|Cordes, Kevin
|2:11.34
|25
|200 Breast
|Tybur, Jonathan
|2:13.77
|22
|200 Breast
|Katis, Chuck
|2:13.95
|25
|200 Breast
|Evdokimov, Alex
|2:15.15
|22
|200 Breast
|Fallon, Matt
|2:15.25
|16
|200 Breast
|Tolman, Scott
|2:15.58
|20
|200 Breast
|Zito, Nick
|2:17.78
|24
|200 Breast
|Pebley, Jacob
|53.99
|25
|100 Back
|Kaliszak, Luke
|54.65
|23
|100 Back
|Stewart, Coleman
|55.58
|20
|100 Back
|Stuart, Hennessey
|56.12
|23
|100 Back
|Countie, Will
|56.18
|20
|100 Back
|Lasco, Destin
|56.45
|17
|100 Back
|Carbone, Drew
|56.46
|19
|100 Back
|Wachtler, Neil
|56.54
|20
|100 Back
|Pebley, Jacob
|1:56.96
|25
|200 Back
|Litherland, Jay
|1:59.65
|23
|200 Back
|Homans, Harry
|2:02.07
|18
|200 Back
|Carbone, Drew
|2:02.83
|19
|200 Back
|Fink, Nic
|2:02.97
|25
|200 IM
|Tybur, Jonathan
|2:03.41
|22
|200 IM
|Piper, Scott
|2:03.69
|21
|200 IM
|Conway, Sean
|2:03.70
|17
|200 IM
|Litherland, Jay
|4:20.15
|23
|400 IM
|Louser, Jason
|4:23.99
|17
|400 IM
|Fallon, Matt
|4:25.30
|16
|400 IM
Women
|Swimmer
|Time
|Age
|Event
|Manuel, Simone
|24.39
|22
|50 Free
|Kennedy, Madison
|24.87
|30
|50 Free
|Geer, Margo
|24.97
|26
|50 Free
|Kendall, Amanda
|25.3
|27
|50 Free
|Cooper, Grace
|25.34
|16
|50 Free
|Huske, Torri
|25.42
|15
|50 Free
|Curzan, Claire
|25.53
|14
|50 Free
|Perry, Ky-lee
|25.65
|20
|50 Free
|Mack, Linnea
|25.69
|23
|50 Free
|Melton, Kobie
|25.78
|18
|50 Free
|Deloof, Gabby
|25.84
|22
|50 Free
|Arsenault, Evan
|25.89
|19
|50 Free
|Mack, Katie
|25.95
|17
|50 Free
|Manuel, Simone
|53.38
|22
|100 Free
|Geer, Margo
|54.31
|26
|100 Free
|Kendall, Amanda
|54.52
|27
|100 Free
|Ledecky, Katie
|54.76
|21
|100 Free
|Deloof, Gabby
|55.48
|22
|100 Free
|Cooper, Grace
|56.23
|16
|100 Free
|Vollmer, Dana
|56.25
|31
|100 Free
|Mack, Linnea
|56.26
|23
|100 Free
|Huske, Torri
|56.29
|15
|100 Free
|Ledecky, Katie
|1:55.32
|21
|200 Free
|Manuel, Simone
|1:57.92
|22
|200 Free
|Flickinger, Hali
|1:59.28
|24
|200 Free
|Deloof, Gabby
|1:59.65
|22
|200 Free
|Meitz, Kaersten
|2:00.12
|22
|200 Free
|Raab, Meaghan
|2:01.59
|22
|200 Free
|Ledecky, Katie
|4:00.35
|21
|400 Free
|Flickinger, Hali
|4:09.71
|24
|400 Free
|Meitz, Kaersten
|4:11.07
|22
|400 Free
|Twichell, Ashley
|4:11.52
|29
|400 Free
|Sullivan, Erica
|4:12.19
|18
|400 Free
|Weyant, Emma
|4:12.62
|16
|400 Free
|Travis, Chase
|4:14.42
|16
|400 Free
|Haebig, Autumn
|4:14.96
|20
|400 Free
|Freeman, Chloe
|4:15.77
|16
|400 Free
|Ledecky, Katie
|8:14.40
|21
|800 Free
|Twichell, Ashley
|8:28.16
|29
|800 Free
|Sullivan, Erica
|8:29.02
|18
|800 Free
|Meitz, Kaersten
|8:37.11
|22
|800 Free
|Travis, Chase
|8:38.84
|16
|800 Free
|Weyant, Emma
|8:41.30
|16
|800 Free
|McKenna, Paige
|8:46.76
|15
|800 Free
|Smith, Summer
|8:47.20
|15
|800 Free
|Twichell, Ashley
|16:09.80
|29
|1500 Free
|Sullivan, Erica
|16:14.84
|18
|1500 Free
|Travis, Chase
|16:27.15
|16
|1500 Free
|Moore, Hannah
|16:32.50
|22
|1500 Free
|McKenna, Paige
|16:42.22
|15
|1500 Free
|Donohoe, Madelyn
|16:43.02
|17
|1500 Free
|Campbell, Katy
|16:47.58
|24
|1500 Free
|Kendall, Amanda
|57.8
|27
|100 Fly
|Bray, Olivia
|58.55
|17
|100 Fly
|Huske, Torri
|59.27
|15
|100 Fly
|Vollmer, Dana
|59.38
|31
|100 Fly
|Curzan, Claire
|59.82
|14
|100 Fly
|Bacon, Phoebe
|1:00.09
|16
|100 Fly
|Kingsley, Megan
|1:00.40
|22
|100 Fly
|Gingrich, Leah
|1:00.48
|28
|100 Fly
|Flickinger, Hali
|2:07.22
|24
|200 Fly
|Bray, Olivia
|2:11.38
|17
|200 Fly
|Hook, Charlotte
|2:11.93
|14
|200 Fly
|Kingsley, Megan
|2:12.61
|22
|200 Fly
|Finnigan, Alicia
|2:12.97
|20
|200 Fly
|Cameron, Bryanna
|2:13.57
|20
|200 Fly
|Sumrall, Micah
|1:07.51
|28
|100 Breast
|Escobedo, Emily
|1:09.00
|22
|100 Breast
|Arens, Abby
|1:09.21
|16
|100 Breast
|Cox, Madisyn
|1:09.51
|23
|100 Breast
|Bernhardt, Rachel
|1:10.09
|23
|100 Breast
|Jacoby, Lydia
|1:10.45
|14
|100 Breast
|Keating, Anna
|1:10.47
|16
|100 Breast
|Weiss, Emily
|1:10.56
|17
|100 Breast
|Strathman, Madison
|1:10.67
|21
|100 Breast
|McCauley, Ashley
|1:10.76
|17
|100 Breast
|Steele, Taylor
|1:10.91
|18
|100 Breast
|Escobedo, Emily
|2:27.34
|22
|200 Breast
|Sumrall, Micah
|2:28.76
|28
|200 Breast
|Cox, Madisyn
|2:28.83
|23
|200 Breast
|McCauley, Ashley
|2:31.64
|17
|200 Breast
|Bonnett, Bailey
|2:32.08
|20
|200 Breast
|Keating, Anna
|2:32.61
|16
|200 Breast
|Steward, Kate
|2:32.70
|18
|200 Breast
|Rainey, Grace
|2:33.00
|14
|200 Breast
|Bacon, Phoebe
|1:00.02
|16
|100 Back
|Deloof, Ali
|1:00.53
|24
|100 Back
|Alexander, Bridgette
|1:01.32
|22
|100 Back
|Haebig, Autumn
|1:01.91
|20
|100 Back
|Bentz, Caroline
|1:02.04
|16
|100 Back
|Kutch, Alexa
|1:02.36
|20
|100 Back
|Lindner, Sophie
|1:02.50
|18
|100 Back
|Mack, Linnea
|1:02.59
|23
|100 Back
|Anderson, Felicia
|1:02.60
|20
|100 Back
|Curzan, Claire
|1:02.62
|14
|100 Back
|Sproul, Brynn
|1:02.67
|18
|100 Back
|Flickinger, Hali
|2:10.77
|24
|200 Back
|Bacon, Phoebe
|2:11.13
|16
|200 Back
|Alexander, Bridgette
|2:12.58
|22
|200 Back
|Hetrick, Paige
|2:14.04
|16
|200 Back
|Cox, Madisyn
|2:10.76
|23
|200 IM
|Escobedo, Emily
|2:15.83
|22
|200 IM
|Bacon, Phoebe
|2:15.96
|16
|200 IM
|Raab, Meaghan
|2:16.21
|22
|200 IM
|Nelson, Destiny
|2:16.70
|21
|200 IM
|Wagner, Annika
|2:16.81
|16
|200 IM
|Huske, Torri
|2:16.83
|15
|200 IM
|Weyant, Emma
|2:16.85
|16
|200 IM
|Lynch, Meghan
|2:17.03
|15
|200 IM
|Cox, Madisyn
|4:38.52
|23
|400 IM
|Weyant, Emma
|4:41.20
|16
|400 IM
|Flickinger, Hali
|4:41.24
|24
|400 IM
|Sargent, Makayla
|4:45.02
|20
|400 IM
|Hazan, Reese
|4:50.25
|17
|400 IM
Who is currently the youngest swimmer qualified?
Looks like 14 years old, Claire Curzan.
There are 4 14 year olds. Clarire Curzan, Lydia Jacoby, Charlotte Hook, and Grace Rainey