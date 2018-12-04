192 U.S. Olympic Trials Cuts on First Weekend of Qualifying Period

The Olympic Trials qualifying period opened on November 28th. That meant Winter Nationals were the first major meet where swimmers were able to get cuts. This start date is later than in the past. Last cycle, cuts were able to be achieved after July 30th, 2014, so Summer Nationals were included.

Winter Nationals were a relatively lightly attended meet compared to the summer championships, so the number of Trials cuts was pretty small. There have been 78 men’s trials cuts achieved and 114 women’s cuts. At this point last cycle, December 2014, there were 773 men’s cuts and 739 women’s cuts.

A large percentage of the swimmers that qualify for trials are college swimmers. Most college swimmers are focused on yards right now and went to their team’s mid season rest meets instead of chasing a trials cut in long course. There is plenty of time for them to qualify in 2019.

Hali Flickinger leads the way with cuts in 5 different events. Currently the oldest swimmer with a cut is Dana Vollmer at age 31. This is full circle for Vollmer who first got national attention for being the youngest swimmer at the 2000 Olympic Trials at age 12. It is possible the oldest woman at the meet may end up being someone else (Amanda Weir perhaps?), but for now Vollmer leads the way.

Cuts by Event

This Season 2016 Trials Cuts As of December 31st 2014 Men Women Men Women 50 Free 11 13 68 62 100 Free 5 9 58 55 200 Free 4 6 62 52 400 Free 6 9 64 56 800 Free 6 8 — 52 1500 Free 4 7 58 — 100 Back 8 11 61 61 200 Back 4 4 55 58 100 Breast 9 11 64 57 200 Breast 8 8 54 52 100 Fly 3 8 55 62 200 Fly 3 6 59 57 200 IM 4 9 58 56 400 IM 3 5 57 59 Total 78 114 773 739

Cuts By Age

Men Women 14 0 6 15 0 8 16 7 20 17 11 8 18 3 8 19 4 1 20 7 9 21 2 6 22 8 19 23 13 8 24 8 7 25 11 0 26 0 2 27 2 3 28 0 3 29 2 3 30 0 1 31 0 2

All Cuts

Men

Swimmer Time Age Event Adrian, Nathan 21.94 29 50 Free Chadwick, Michael 22.25 23 50 Free Sorenson, Payton 22.45 25 50 Free Risolvato, Erik 22.55 24 50 Free Auchinachie, Cameron 22.81 19 50 Free Gaissert, Henry 22.94 20 50 Free Woods, Payton 23.05 20 50 Free Olsen-Stavrakas, Kent 23.07 27 50 Free Novak, Jesse 23.13 23 50 Free Robrock, Kyle 23.14 24 50 Free Lasco, Destin 23.16 17 50 Free Chadwick, Michael 48.57 23 100 Free Adrian, Nathan 48.59 29 100 Free Lasco, Destin 49.84 17 100 Free Novak, Jesse 50.34 23 100 Free Fleagle, Josh 50.35 24 100 Free Pebley, Jacob 1:49.33 25 200 Free DArrigo, Mitch 1:49.63 23 200 Free Litherland, Jay 1:50.35 23 200 Free Rose, Dare 1:50.45 16 200 Free Wilimovsky, Jordan 3:50.78 24 400 Free DArrigo, Mitch 3:51.39 23 400 Free Litherland, Kevin 3:54.34 23 400 Free Rose, Dare 3:55.00 16 400 Free Litherland, Jay 3:55.76 23 400 Free Vipavetz, Ryan 3:56.67 17 400 Free Wilimovsky, Jordan 7:56.88 24 800 Free Gravley, Brennan 8:09.95 18 800 Free Dant, Ross 8:10.99 17 800 Free Plattel, Lleyton 8:12.02 16 800 Free Rose, Dare 8:12.36 16 800 Free David, Calvin 8:12.56 17 800 Free Wilimovsky, Jordan 15:05.96 24 1500 Free Ipsen, Anton 15:15.32 24 1500 Free Gravley, Brennan 15:38.36 18 1500 Free Dant, Ross 15:43.09 17 1500 Free Smith, Giles 52.54 27 100 Fly Mendoza, Kevin 53.64 22 100 Fly Tibazi, Yoessef 54.09 22 100 Fly Vipavetz, Ryan 1:59.43 17 200 Fly Rose, Dare 1:59.98 16 200 Fly Burns, Brendan 2:01.09 17 200 Fly Cordes, Kevin 1:00.04 25 100 Breast Fink, Nic 1:00.18 25 100 Breast Tybur, Jonathan 1:01.11 22 100 Breast Katis, Chuck 1:01.28 25 100 Breast Backes, Zane 1:01.30 19 100 Breast Cono, Ben 1:01.59 22 100 Breast Dunphy, Matthew 1:02.06 21 100 Breast Evdokimov, Alex 1:02.06 22 100 Breast Tolman, Scott 1:03.28 20 100 Breast Fink, Nic 2:10.24 25 200 Breast Cordes, Kevin 2:11.34 25 200 Breast Tybur, Jonathan 2:13.77 22 200 Breast Katis, Chuck 2:13.95 25 200 Breast Evdokimov, Alex 2:15.15 22 200 Breast Fallon, Matt 2:15.25 16 200 Breast Tolman, Scott 2:15.58 20 200 Breast Zito, Nick 2:17.78 24 200 Breast Pebley, Jacob 53.99 25 100 Back Kaliszak, Luke 54.65 23 100 Back Stewart, Coleman 55.58 20 100 Back Stuart, Hennessey 56.12 23 100 Back Countie, Will 56.18 20 100 Back Lasco, Destin 56.45 17 100 Back Carbone, Drew 56.46 19 100 Back Wachtler, Neil 56.54 20 100 Back Pebley, Jacob 1:56.96 25 200 Back Litherland, Jay 1:59.65 23 200 Back Homans, Harry 2:02.07 18 200 Back Carbone, Drew 2:02.83 19 200 Back Fink, Nic 2:02.97 25 200 IM Tybur, Jonathan 2:03.41 22 200 IM Piper, Scott 2:03.69 21 200 IM Conway, Sean 2:03.70 17 200 IM Litherland, Jay 4:20.15 23 400 IM Louser, Jason 4:23.99 17 400 IM Fallon, Matt 4:25.30 16 400 IM

Women