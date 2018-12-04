192 U.S. Olympic Trials Cuts on First Weekend of Qualifying Period

The Olympic Trials qualifying period opened on November 28th. That meant Winter Nationals were the first major meet where swimmers were able to get cuts. This start date is later than in the past. Last cycle, cuts were able to be achieved after July 30th, 2014, so Summer Nationals were included.

Winter Nationals were a relatively lightly attended meet compared to the summer championships, so the number of Trials cuts was pretty small. There have been 78 men’s trials cuts achieved and 114 women’s cuts. At this point last cycle, December 2014, there were 773 men’s cuts and 739 women’s cuts.

A large percentage of the swimmers that qualify for trials are college swimmers. Most college swimmers are focused on yards right now and went to their team’s mid season rest meets instead of chasing a trials cut in long course. There is plenty of time for them to qualify in 2019.

Hali Flickinger leads the way with cuts in 5 different events. Currently the oldest swimmer with a cut is Dana Vollmer at age 31. This is full circle for Vollmer who first got national attention for being the youngest swimmer at the 2000 Olympic Trials at age 12. It is possible the oldest woman at the meet may end up being someone else (Amanda Weir perhaps?), but for now Vollmer leads the way.

Cuts by Event

This Season   2016 Trials Cuts As of December 31st 2014  
Men Women Men Women
50 Free 11 13 68 62
100 Free 5 9 58 55
200 Free 4 6 62 52
400 Free 6 9 64 56
800 Free 6 8 52
1500 Free 4 7 58
100 Back 8 11 61 61
200 Back 4 4 55 58
100 Breast 9 11 64 57
200 Breast 8 8 54 52
100 Fly 3 8 55 62
200 Fly 3 6 59 57
200 IM 4 9 58 56
400 IM 3 5 57 59
Total 78 114 773 739

Cuts By Age

Men Women
14 0 6
15 0 8
16 7 20
17 11 8
18 3 8
19 4 1
20 7 9
21 2 6
22 8 19
23 13 8
24 8 7
25 11 0
26 0 2
27 2 3
28 0 3
29 2 3
30 0 1
31 0 2

All Cuts

Men

Swimmer Time Age Event
Adrian, Nathan 21.94 29 50 Free
Chadwick, Michael 22.25 23 50 Free
Sorenson, Payton 22.45 25 50 Free
Risolvato, Erik 22.55 24 50 Free
Auchinachie, Cameron 22.81 19 50 Free
Gaissert, Henry 22.94 20 50 Free
Woods, Payton 23.05 20 50 Free
Olsen-Stavrakas, Kent 23.07 27 50 Free
Novak, Jesse 23.13 23 50 Free
Robrock, Kyle 23.14 24 50 Free
Lasco, Destin 23.16 17 50 Free
Chadwick, Michael 48.57 23 100 Free
Adrian, Nathan 48.59 29 100 Free
Lasco, Destin 49.84 17 100 Free
Novak, Jesse 50.34 23 100 Free
Fleagle, Josh 50.35 24 100 Free
Pebley, Jacob 1:49.33 25 200 Free
DArrigo, Mitch 1:49.63 23 200 Free
Litherland, Jay 1:50.35 23 200 Free
Rose, Dare 1:50.45 16 200 Free
Wilimovsky, Jordan 3:50.78 24 400 Free
DArrigo, Mitch 3:51.39 23 400 Free
Litherland, Kevin 3:54.34 23 400 Free
Rose, Dare 3:55.00 16 400 Free
Litherland, Jay 3:55.76 23 400 Free
Vipavetz, Ryan 3:56.67 17 400 Free
Wilimovsky, Jordan 7:56.88 24 800 Free
Gravley, Brennan 8:09.95 18 800 Free
Dant, Ross 8:10.99 17 800 Free
Plattel, Lleyton 8:12.02 16 800 Free
Rose, Dare 8:12.36 16 800 Free
David, Calvin 8:12.56 17 800 Free
Wilimovsky, Jordan 15:05.96 24 1500 Free
Ipsen, Anton 15:15.32 24 1500 Free
Gravley, Brennan 15:38.36 18 1500 Free
Dant, Ross 15:43.09 17 1500 Free
Smith, Giles 52.54 27 100 Fly
Mendoza, Kevin 53.64 22 100 Fly
Tibazi, Yoessef 54.09 22 100 Fly
Vipavetz, Ryan 1:59.43 17 200 Fly
Rose, Dare 1:59.98 16 200 Fly
Burns, Brendan 2:01.09 17 200 Fly
Cordes, Kevin 1:00.04 25 100 Breast
Fink, Nic 1:00.18 25 100 Breast
Tybur, Jonathan 1:01.11 22 100 Breast
Katis, Chuck 1:01.28 25 100 Breast
Backes, Zane 1:01.30 19 100 Breast
Cono, Ben 1:01.59 22 100 Breast
Dunphy, Matthew 1:02.06 21 100 Breast
Evdokimov, Alex 1:02.06 22 100 Breast
Tolman, Scott 1:03.28 20 100 Breast
Fink, Nic 2:10.24 25 200 Breast
Cordes, Kevin 2:11.34 25 200 Breast
Tybur, Jonathan 2:13.77 22 200 Breast
Katis, Chuck 2:13.95 25 200 Breast
Evdokimov, Alex 2:15.15 22 200 Breast
Fallon, Matt 2:15.25 16 200 Breast
Tolman, Scott 2:15.58 20 200 Breast
Zito, Nick 2:17.78 24 200 Breast
Pebley, Jacob 53.99 25 100 Back
Kaliszak, Luke 54.65 23 100 Back
Stewart, Coleman 55.58 20 100 Back
Stuart, Hennessey 56.12 23 100 Back
Countie, Will 56.18 20 100 Back
Lasco, Destin 56.45 17 100 Back
Carbone, Drew 56.46 19 100 Back
Wachtler, Neil 56.54 20 100 Back
Pebley, Jacob 1:56.96 25 200 Back
Litherland, Jay 1:59.65 23 200 Back
Homans, Harry 2:02.07 18 200 Back
Carbone, Drew 2:02.83 19 200 Back
Fink, Nic 2:02.97 25 200 IM
Tybur, Jonathan 2:03.41 22 200 IM
Piper, Scott 2:03.69 21 200 IM
Conway, Sean 2:03.70 17 200 IM
Litherland, Jay 4:20.15 23 400 IM
Louser, Jason 4:23.99 17 400 IM
Fallon, Matt 4:25.30 16 400 IM

Women

Swimmer Time Age Event
Manuel, Simone 24.39 22 50 Free
Kennedy, Madison 24.87 30 50 Free
Geer, Margo 24.97 26 50 Free
Kendall, Amanda 25.3 27 50 Free
Cooper, Grace 25.34 16 50 Free
Huske, Torri 25.42 15 50 Free
Curzan, Claire 25.53 14 50 Free
Perry, Ky-lee 25.65 20 50 Free
Mack, Linnea 25.69 23 50 Free
Melton, Kobie 25.78 18 50 Free
Deloof, Gabby 25.84 22 50 Free
Arsenault, Evan 25.89 19 50 Free
Mack, Katie 25.95 17 50 Free
Manuel, Simone 53.38 22 100 Free
Geer, Margo 54.31 26 100 Free
Kendall, Amanda 54.52 27 100 Free
Ledecky, Katie 54.76 21 100 Free
Deloof, Gabby 55.48 22 100 Free
Cooper, Grace 56.23 16 100 Free
Vollmer, Dana 56.25 31 100 Free
Mack, Linnea 56.26 23 100 Free
Huske, Torri 56.29 15 100 Free
Ledecky, Katie 1:55.32 21 200 Free
Manuel, Simone 1:57.92 22 200 Free
Flickinger, Hali 1:59.28 24 200 Free
Deloof, Gabby 1:59.65 22 200 Free
Meitz, Kaersten 2:00.12 22 200 Free
Raab, Meaghan 2:01.59 22 200 Free
Ledecky, Katie 4:00.35 21 400 Free
Flickinger, Hali 4:09.71 24 400 Free
Meitz, Kaersten 4:11.07 22 400 Free
Twichell, Ashley 4:11.52 29 400 Free
Sullivan, Erica 4:12.19 18 400 Free
Weyant, Emma 4:12.62 16 400 Free
Travis, Chase 4:14.42 16 400 Free
Haebig, Autumn 4:14.96 20 400 Free
Freeman, Chloe 4:15.77 16 400 Free
Ledecky, Katie 8:14.40 21 800 Free
Twichell, Ashley 8:28.16 29 800 Free
Sullivan, Erica 8:29.02 18 800 Free
Meitz, Kaersten 8:37.11 22 800 Free
Travis, Chase 8:38.84 16 800 Free
Weyant, Emma 8:41.30 16 800 Free
McKenna, Paige 8:46.76 15 800 Free
Smith, Summer 8:47.20 15 800 Free
Twichell, Ashley 16:09.80 29 1500 Free
Sullivan, Erica 16:14.84 18 1500 Free
Travis, Chase 16:27.15 16 1500 Free
Moore, Hannah 16:32.50 22 1500 Free
McKenna, Paige 16:42.22 15 1500 Free
Donohoe, Madelyn 16:43.02 17 1500 Free
Campbell, Katy 16:47.58 24 1500 Free
Kendall, Amanda 57.8 27 100 Fly
Bray, Olivia 58.55 17 100 Fly
Huske, Torri 59.27 15 100 Fly
Vollmer, Dana 59.38 31 100 Fly
Curzan, Claire 59.82 14 100 Fly
Bacon, Phoebe 1:00.09 16 100 Fly
Kingsley, Megan 1:00.40 22 100 Fly
Gingrich, Leah 1:00.48 28 100 Fly
Flickinger, Hali 2:07.22 24 200 Fly
Bray, Olivia 2:11.38 17 200 Fly
Hook, Charlotte 2:11.93 14 200 Fly
Kingsley, Megan 2:12.61 22 200 Fly
Finnigan, Alicia 2:12.97 20 200 Fly
Cameron, Bryanna 2:13.57 20 200 Fly
Sumrall, Micah 1:07.51 28 100 Breast
Escobedo, Emily 1:09.00 22 100 Breast
Arens, Abby 1:09.21 16 100 Breast
Cox, Madisyn 1:09.51 23 100 Breast
Bernhardt, Rachel 1:10.09 23 100 Breast
Jacoby, Lydia 1:10.45 14 100 Breast
Keating, Anna 1:10.47 16 100 Breast
Weiss, Emily 1:10.56 17 100 Breast
Strathman, Madison 1:10.67 21 100 Breast
McCauley, Ashley 1:10.76 17 100 Breast
Steele, Taylor 1:10.91 18 100 Breast
Escobedo, Emily 2:27.34 22 200 Breast
Sumrall, Micah 2:28.76 28 200 Breast
Cox, Madisyn 2:28.83 23 200 Breast
McCauley, Ashley 2:31.64 17 200 Breast
Bonnett, Bailey 2:32.08 20 200 Breast
Keating, Anna 2:32.61 16 200 Breast
Steward, Kate 2:32.70 18 200 Breast
Rainey, Grace 2:33.00 14 200 Breast
Bacon, Phoebe 1:00.02 16 100 Back
Deloof, Ali 1:00.53 24 100 Back
Alexander, Bridgette 1:01.32 22 100 Back
Haebig, Autumn 1:01.91 20 100 Back
Bentz, Caroline 1:02.04 16 100 Back
Kutch, Alexa 1:02.36 20 100 Back
Lindner, Sophie 1:02.50 18 100 Back
Mack, Linnea 1:02.59 23 100 Back
Anderson, Felicia 1:02.60 20 100 Back
Curzan, Claire 1:02.62 14 100 Back
Sproul, Brynn 1:02.67 18 100 Back
Flickinger, Hali 2:10.77 24 200 Back
Bacon, Phoebe 2:11.13 16 200 Back
Alexander, Bridgette 2:12.58 22 200 Back
Hetrick, Paige 2:14.04 16 200 Back
Cox, Madisyn 2:10.76 23 200 IM
Escobedo, Emily 2:15.83 22 200 IM
Bacon, Phoebe 2:15.96 16 200 IM
Raab, Meaghan 2:16.21 22 200 IM
Nelson, Destiny 2:16.70 21 200 IM
Wagner, Annika 2:16.81 16 200 IM
Huske, Torri 2:16.83 15 200 IM
Weyant, Emma 2:16.85 16 200 IM
Lynch, Meghan 2:17.03 15 200 IM
Cox, Madisyn 4:38.52 23 400 IM
Weyant, Emma 4:41.20 16 400 IM
Flickinger, Hali 4:41.24 24 400 IM
Sargent, Makayla 4:45.02 20 400 IM
Hazan, Reese 4:50.25 17 400 IM

NSwim

Who is currently the youngest swimmer qualified?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
James

Looks like 14 years old, Claire Curzan.

13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
Andrew Mering

There are 4 14 year olds. Clarire Curzan, Lydia Jacoby, Charlotte Hook, and Grace Rainey

1 minute ago
1 minute ago

