2x CIF-SS D3 Champ Zachary Serrano Commits to Cal State Bakersfield

Zachary Serrano from La Mirada Armada and La Serna High School in Whittier, California has committed to in-state California State University, Bakersfield.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to California State University Bakersfield! The chemistry and unity that the CSUB team has is unreal and both the swimmers and coaches will do everything in their power to make the team better in all aspects. I am looking forward to continue my academic and athletic career as a member of the Roadrunner family!”

Serrano swam legs on the winning 200 medley (22.94 butterfly) and 400 free (47.38) relays at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division III Championships last May. He also scored points for La Serna with individual performances in the 200 IM (3rd with 1:53.23) and 500 free (10th with 4:41.00).

He had an outstanding long course season last summer. At Santa Clarita Sectionals he finaled in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and earned PBs in the 100 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. He followed up that performance with a finals appearance and a PB in the 400 IM at Santa Clara Futures.

Serrano would have added points to the Roadrunners’ total at 2018 WAC Championships in the B finals of the 200 fly and 400 IM and the C finals of the 500 free and 200 IM. He also would have scored 12th in the mile.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:00.69

200 IM – 1:53.12

200 fly – 1:54.01

1650 free – 16:16.54

500 free – 4:40.93

