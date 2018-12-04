Davidson Secures Commitment from CT Breaststroker Abby Francis

Abigail (Abby) Francis of Wethersfield, Connecticut has committed to Davidson College in North Carolina for the fall of 2019. She wrote on social media:

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Davidson College. Go Wildcats!!”

Francis is a senior at Wethersfield High School and swims year-round for Laurel East Hartford YMCA (LEHY). She is the reigning Connecticut Class L High School state champion in the 200 free (1:52.23). She finished 4th in the 200 free and 5th in the 500 free at the 2017 CT Girls’ CT State Open Championships. She holds school records in the 200 free, 500 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM.

In club swimming, Francis finaled in the 200 breast (2:19.70) and 400 IM (4:25.86) at the 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships. Showing her versatility at 2018 YMCA Long Course Nationals, she placed in the top-16 in four individual events: 50 free (27.29), 200 IM (2:25.12), 400 IM (5:07.79), and 200 breast (2:42.98). She has been recognized as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, YMCA Swimming All-American, YMCA National Top-16 Swimmer, CT Swimming Top-16 Swimmer, and aCT Swimming Scholar-Athlete.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.31

100 free – 52.44

200 free – 1:52.23

100 breast – 1:04.96

200 breast – 2:18.46

200 IM – 2:04.66

400 IM – 4:25.86

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].