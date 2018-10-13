Penn Quakers Earn Verbal Commitment from Lyndsey Reeve

North Carolina High School 1A/2A champion Lyndsey Reeve has verbally committed to the application process at the University of Pennsylvania*.

“Ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Pennsylvania for the class of 2023! Thank you to my wonderful parents, coaches, teachers, and friends for helping me achieve this dream. Will always be grateful to all the incredible people I met on my recruiting journey !”

Reeve is a senior at Croatan High School in Newport, North Carolina. She won the 200 free (1:50.99) and was runner-up in the 500 free (5:02.65) as a sophomore at the 2017 NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championships. As a junior she was runner-up in both the 200 free (1:50.73) and the 100 fly (55.97). Reeve swims year-round for the East Carolina Aquatics club team in Morehead City, where she focuses on mid-distance and distance free. She wrapped up her long course season at Cary Futures, notching new PBs in the 200m free (2:05.94) and 1500m free (17:31.22). Earlier in the summer she’d gone best times in the 50/400 free and 50/100/200 fly. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly.

Reeve’s best times would have scored in the C finals of the 200/1650 free and 100 fly at 2018 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She is still about 4 seconds away from scoring in the 500 free

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:31.08

500 free – 5:00.23

200 free – 1:50.73

100 fly – 55.73

200 fly – 2:07.28

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

