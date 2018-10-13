Freshmen Power Duke Women Past VT, Hokie Men Topple Duke

DUKE V. VIRGINIA TECH

October 13th, 2018

Blacksburg, Virginia (Virginia)

Results

Scores WOMEN: Duke 172, VT 123 MEN: VT 178.5, Duke 121.5



WOMEN’S MEET

The Duke women’s highly-touted freshman class delivered a leveled attack today against Virginia Tech, with three different first years snagging at least one individual win on the day.

Easop Lee, who was a top-20 ranked recruit, kicked off her NCAA career with two victories. The versatile Lee stuck with mid-distance free today, going 1:50.01 to win the 200 free and 4:59.39 to take the 500 free. Lee swam the 200 fly, too, going 2:01.12 behind freshman Cabell Ann Whitlow (2:00.59) and junior Kylie Jordan (2:00.72).

The third freshman to get a win was Melissa Pish, who swam to a 10:05.19 in the 1000. Pish also took third in the 200 free (1:51.90) and 100 free (51.71).

Jordan perhaps had the performance of the meet, dropping an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 53.53 to win the 100 fly by almost two full seconds.

Maddie Hess and Alyssa Marsh, meanwhile, snagged two wins each. Hess took the backstrokes (54.55/1:58.64) while Marsh won the sprint frees (22.85/50.48). Marsh unloaded a 23.40 fly split on the 200 medley relay, lifting Duke to a 1:41.59 to 1:41.63 narrow victory over the Hokies.

Virginia Tech was led by sophomore Joelle Vereb, the 100 breast winner (1:03.94), and junior Reka Gyorgy, the 200 IM victor (2:03.23).

MEN’S MEET

The Hokie men handled Duke, with freshman Blake Manoff and senior Norbert Szabo taking two wins each.Manoff swept the butterfly races, going 49.38 and 1:51.30. Szabo, meanwhile, was 56.27 in the 100 breast and 1:50.13 to win the 200 IM.

Another big performance came from Sam Tornqvist, the VT sophomore, who was the only finisher under 1:50 in the 200 back with a 1:47.20.

The Blue Devils were bolstered by two relay wins to bookend the meet. In the 200 medley relay, they beat VT by almost a full second, 1:29.14 to 1:30.12. Max St. George had a strong 22.39 backstroke leg, while Yusuke Legard was 19.75 to bring it home. Legard was also key on the 400 free relay, as Duke went 3:00.59 with a 44.64 anchor from him.

St. George also had a strong swim to take the 100 back, clocking a 48.41 for the win.