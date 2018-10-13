#NikiStrong: Supporting Penn State’s Nikolette Nolte

Over the last 24 hours, a multitude of swim programs have been sharing various tweets with #NikiStrong. The hashtag is showing support for Penn State freshman Nikolette Nolte, who is currently battling a relapse of cancer.

Nolte was a rising swimming star at Kutztown High School, where she was a two-time PA District champion in the 100 breast, a NISCA All-American, and Pennsylvania AA Girls State Championships and YMCA Long Course Nationals finalist. However, spring of her junior year of high school she was then diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma. She then began a series of chemotherapy that would last until August of that same year.

The chemotherapy in the end was successful, and she was cancer-free going into her senior year at Kutztown. Nolte then went on to compete with her high school and secure her commitment to swim for Penn State for fall 2018.

Things were still going well for Nolte, as she recently celebrated one year cancer-free along with beginning her freshman year at Penn State. However, tragedy once again struck Nolte as she is now battling a type of leukemia as a result of her previous chemotherapy. Nolte told the news on her Instagram on September 30th:

Never in a million years did I think I would be making this post, but here we are. Unfortunately, life happens in crazy ways, and I am back home receiving chemotherapy treatment for this crazy word called cancer. My previous treatment mutated cells in my bone marrow, and I am fighting high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia. I have a long road ahead, but I will be back up to Happy Valley soon! #Round2 #ThumbsUp #CancerFighter #BoneMarrowTransplant

Never in a million years did I think I would be making this post, but here we are. Unfortunately, life happens in crazy ways, and I am back home receiving chemotherapy treatment for this crazy word called cancer. My previous treatment mutated cells in my bone marrow, and I am fighting high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia. I have a long road ahead, but I will be back up to Happy Valley soon! #Round2#ThumbsUp #CancerFighter#BoneMarrowTransplant”

Just like her first round of battle, Nolte has been receiving much support from swim programs across the nation with #NikiStrong on social media.

Bucknell S&D is #nikistrong @pennstateswim

Low quality sign, high quality fighter!! FUSD supports #nikistrong #swimfam

MSU swim & dive is #nikistrong 💚 @pennstateswim

