NikiStrong: Supporting Penn State’s Nikolette Nolte

Over the last 24 hours, a multitude of swim programs have been sharing various tweets with #NikiStrong. The hashtag is showing support for Penn State freshman Nikolette Nolte, who is currently battling a relapse of cancer.

Nolte was a rising swimming star at Kutztown High School, where she was a two-time PA District champion in the 100 breast, a NISCA All-American, and Pennsylvania AA Girls State Championships and YMCA Long Course Nationals finalist. However, spring of her junior year of high school she was then diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma. She then began a series of chemotherapy that would last until August of that same year.

The chemotherapy in the end was successful, and she was cancer-free going into her senior year at Kutztown. Nolte then went on to compete with her high school and secure her commitment to swim for Penn State for fall 2018.

One year cancer free, I could not feel more gratitude in this moment. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xdPqLYLF0F — Nikolette Nolte (@niki_nolte) August 25, 2018

Things were still going well for Nolte, as she recently celebrated one year cancer-free along with beginning her freshman year at Penn State. However, tragedy once again struck Nolte as she is now battling a type of leukemia as a result of her previous chemotherapy. Nolte told the news on her Instagram on September 30th:

“Never in a million years did I think I would be making this post, but here we are. Unfortunately, life happens in crazy ways, and I am back home receiving chemotherapy treatment for this crazy word called cancer. My previous treatment mutated cells in my bone marrow, and I am fighting high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia. I have a long road ahead, but I will be back up to Happy Valley soon! #Round2#ThumbsUp #CancerFighter#BoneMarrowTransplant”

Just like her first round of battle, Nolte has been receiving much support from swim programs across the nation with #NikiStrong on social media.

MEET DAY!!

📍McCoy Natatorium

🕐1 pm

🥪 Free lunch for Students!

🧡Fight leukemia

📈 https://t.co/veYJ03OypZ

📰 https://t.co/gc4belJDaI pic.twitter.com/PwFIQ2fj5M — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) October 12, 2018

One of our own, Hannah Schlegel, has a close friend, Niki Nolte, that has relapsed with a form of Leukemia a month into her freshman year at Penn State. Hannah and her OU family are raising awareness for her battle through #NikiStrong in hopes of full college athletics inclusion. pic.twitter.com/Btbl7ix362 — Ohio Swimming and Diving (@Ohio_Swim_Dive) October 12, 2018

We are #NikiStrong | happy to join hands with athletes across the country supporting @PennStateSWIM Niki and her fight. 🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/1h7dQP6iOz — Kentucky Swim & Dive (@UKSwimDive) October 12, 2018

TCNJ Swim & Dive is #NikiStrong. Our thoughts are with you – stay strong and fight on! pic.twitter.com/6Z6iV2BuRf — TCNJ Men's Swim & Dive (@TCNJ_MSwimDive) October 13, 2018

Blue and Gold Intrasquad meet is underway at Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center and we are showing love to #nikistrong 💙💛#FIU | #Allin 🐾 pic.twitter.com/8odFrfzLb3 — FIU Swimming&Diving (@FIUSwimDive) October 13, 2018