Hong Kong’s Marcus Mok Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Marcus Mok, a senior at La Salle College in Hong Kong, has announced his verbal commitment to Northwestern University, where he will join Ethan Churilla in the class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the Northwestern University. NU has a perfect balance between academics and swimming with incredible supports from outstanding coaches. Heartfelt thanks to my parents, teachers and coaches to make my dream come true! Go Cats!!!”

Mok swims for Win Tin Swimming Club and is a member of the Hong Kong National Swimming Squad. He holds 2 Hong Kong National Records and represents Hong Kong internationally. At the recent Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, he swam in heats of the 100/200 back, 50/100/200 breast, 200 IM, and 4×100 medley relay. He also competed at the 2018 Asian Games.

Mok has been more successful in SCM than in LCM, which portends well for his transition to yards in college swimming. His best times include:

Event LCM SCM 100m back 57.96 (51.13) 56.06 (50.50) 200m back 2:06.75 (1:52.02) 2:02.78 (1:50.61) 100m breast 1:04.38 (56.19) 1:02.09 (55.93) 200m breast 2:15.77 (1:58.71) 2:10.35 (1:57.43) 50m breast 29.86 (25.99) 29.71 (26.76) 200m IM 2:09.38 (1:53.67) 2:02.81 (1:50.63) 400m IM 4:32.26 (3:59.51) 4:22.65 (3:56.62)

