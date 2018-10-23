Crimson Aquatics’ Anna Feng Verbals to Penn Quakers

Anna Feng of the Crimson Aquatics has verbally committed to the admissions process* at the University of Pennsylvania.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at U Penn. The school will provide me excellent opportunity to push boundaries in both my education and swimming. I love the beautiful campus and the surrounding city of Philadelphia. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team in 2019!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 55.26

200 fly – 1:59.94

100 breast – 1:04.42

200 breast – 2:18.32

200 IM – 2:03.18

400 IM – 4:22.41

200 free – 1:51.51

Feng is versatile, with strong times in fly, breast, and IM. This summer, at the Richmond Futures Championships, she placed 9th in the 100 fly (1:02.41) and 10th in the 200 fly (2:19.65).

Feng would’ve scored in the 200 fly A final at the 2018 Ivy League Championships, where Penn placed 4th. She would’ve also made B finals in the 200 and 400 IM and the 200 breast.

