Czech Records Fall, Hosszu Races Every Single Event at Brno Grand Prix

At the Brno Grand Prix meet over the weekend, which was held in SCM, several Czech national records went down. Additionally, and unsurprisingly, Katinka Hosszu decided to enter and race all sixteen women’s events offered at the meet.

Anika Apostalon, who most recently raced for the USC Trojans and began representing the Czech Republic at meets this year, took down two Czech national records. According to Czech sport news agency Sport.Cz, Apostalon won the 50 and 100 free, going 24.09 in the 50 and 52.64 in the 100. She was under Barbora Seemanova‘s 24.57 NR from the 2017 European Championships and Jana Myšková‘s 53.81 mark from all the way back in 2003.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Jan Micka sliced half of a second off of his 1500m free Czech record with a winning time of 14:34.65, while he set a pool record of 3:41.69 in the 400m free. Breaststroker Filip Chrapavý became the first Czech swimmer under 1:00 in the 100m breast (no time reported), while he was 2:07.25 to win the 200 breast.

This meet served as the final qualification meet for the Czech team for SC Worlds, and Apostalon successfully made it onto their roster with her times this weekend. Also adding their names to the team were Kristyně Horská and Tereza Horáková for their swims of 2:11.17 and 4:41.19 in the 200 IM and 400 IM, respectively.

Hosszu, for her part, won 13 of the 16 events. She reportedly relegated to a kiddie pool filled with ice at the meet’s conclusion.