U.S. Trials Semi-Finalist Anika Apostalon Now Swimming Under Czech Flag

2018 Czech Republic Swimming Championships

July 12th-15th, 2018

Podoli, Prague, Czech Republic

Full Meet Results

After the completion of the Czech Swimming Championships this weekend in Prague, the federation has added 7 new names to their roster for the 2018 European Championships, bringing the team to 15 in total. The biggest new surprise on the list is former NCAA All-American Anika Apostalon, who is a native-born American that competed for San Diego State and USC.

In a college career perhaps best remembered for the crazy amount of swim-offs she took on, and won, including three in one NCAA Championship meet, in 2014. The Albuquerque native was a co-captain of USC as a senior, finished her career as a 9-time All-American, and was named the 2017 Pac-12 Woman of the Year.

After qualifying for the semi-final of the 50 free at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, Apostalon has now decided to represent the Czech Republic internationally after achieving Czech citizenship a few months ago.

She swam a 25.28 in the 50 free and 54.28 in the 100 free this weekend, the latter of which is a new Czech Republic record. It cracks the 2017 mark of Barbora Seemanova, who swam 54.62 at the European Junior Championships. Seemanova still holds the 50 free record in 25.06. Apostalon’s best time is a 25.34 in the 50 free.

Besides Apostalon, Czech Republic’s 3 Olympians also earned their spots at Euros this past weekend. Jan Micka, Lucie Svecena, and Seemanova all missed the time standard at the May qualifying meet because of either health or education issues, but all 3 safely earned their spots on the team in Prague over the weekend.

Micka won the 400 (3:49.68), 800 (7:51.46), and 1500 (15:10.42) freestyles, all by wide margins and all in European Championship qualifying times. All three were season-best times, and the 800 was the 2nd-fastest of his career, just a second slower than his best time done at the 2016 European Championships.

Svecena was pretty-far off from her best times, but did manage to secure a qualifying time for the European Championships in the 100 fly with a 59.75.

Seemanova swam 7 individual races, plus 2 relays, in a crowded meet, which included a 55.42 in the 100 free to qualify for Euros.