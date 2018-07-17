Fike Swim Signs Winter Nationals Champion Ashley Neidigh

Fike Swim is thrilled to announce the addition of rising distance star and US National Champion Ashley Neidigh to its growing team of brand ambassadors. A former Bolles School and Auburn University standout, Ashley is now a member of Indiana University’s pro group and trains under Mike Westphal and assistant coach Caitlin Hamilton. Since Olympic Trials in 2016, she has been on a tear, dropping time in amounts that would make an age grouper jealous.

“Ashley is capable of shocking the world this summer, and I’m just excited to be with her cheering her on. We are so lucky to have Ashley on our team. She’s more than an incredible swimmer, she’s also one of the nicest people in the sport. She fits perfectly with what we’re building at Fike Swim.” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Ashley’s swimming accomplishments include:

2017 US Winter Nationals Champion in the 500 free

2017 US World Championship Trials 8 th in the 400 free

2016 US Olympic Trials 38 th in the 400 free and 27 th in the 800 free

Auburn school record holder in the 1000

NCAA All-American

SEC champion in the 1650

While preparing for the 2018 U.S. Nationals, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and ultimately Tokyo 2020, she will also be working towards a Master of Mental Health Counseling degree at IU and has already begun helping Fike Swim test and roll out more of the innovative products it is becoming known for.

“I am so excited to be joining Fike Swim! I love that Fike shows a genuine love for the sport of swimming and is looking to help swimmers everywhere. I am very lucky to be a part of this team!” added Ashley.

Ashley joins Sarah Gibson, Zane Grothe, Hellen Moffitt, Lizzi Smith, and Zac Stubblety-Cook on Fike Swim’s ambassador team. You can support Ashley on her journey to Tokyo by following her Instagram and Facebook pages, and you can get the latest Fike Swim news, product updates, and videos by liking them on Facebook and subscribing to their YouTube channel. And you can get a candid look at Fike Swim’s journey to help swimmers SWIM DIFFERENT by following them on Instagram.

About Ashley Neidigh

Here’s a short Q&A with Ashley. The complete Q&A with post-workout meals, season and practice goals, and more can be found by visiting Fike Swim’s ambassador page.

Q: What is your favorite event?

A: “The mile has always been my favorite event. I love the way it tests you mentally and physically over a long period. I truly get excited for it.”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “We hit about 80k in the distance group, which is way more than I did before joining IU and I can’t get enough of it!”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: “Any repeats of 300 yards or more!”

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “It started with lessons at the community pool just down the street. Once I could make it I joined the summer team with my sister and it just kept going from there.”

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “I like to play piano, it’s a great release and very soothing. Also, I have a Chihuahua named Buddy.”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the most difficult sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Courtesy Fike Swim Products, a SwimSwam partner.