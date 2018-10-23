Duke’s Moretti Tabbed as ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Duke Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke senior Evan Moretti was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week Monday by the conference office.

Moretti earned the accolade for the third time in his career after sweeping the one and three-meter events Saturday against the fourth-ranked Wolfpack. He turned in a career-best award of 387.38 in the one-meter competition and also took first at the three-meter height with an award of 382.65. Both scores on the day surpassed NCAA Zone Diving qualification standards.

Behind Moretti’s performances, the Duke divers swept the top two spots in all four events in the home opener at Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion.

Moretti and the Blue Devil divers next compete Saturday, Nov. 3 against East Carolina and Richmond in Greenville, N.C.