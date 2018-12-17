Futures Champ Riley Tapley Commits to San Diego State Aztecs

Riley Tapley, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Superior, Colorado has announced her commitment to swim at San Diego State University next fall. She plans to major in Kinesiology with an emphasis on Pre-Physical Therapy.

“I am extremely humbled and happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at San Diego State University. I can’t thank my family, friends, and coaches enough for their help throughout this entire process, and am so excited to spend the next 4 years with such an amazing group of girls! Go Aztecs.”

Tapley is a senior at Fairview High School in Boulder. She took 6th in both the 100 back (56.25) and 100 fly (57.15) at the 2018 Colorado Girls 5A State Championships; she also led off the 5th-place 200 medley relay (26.56 backstroke). Swimming for the North Jeffco Hurricanes, Tapley recently scored a trio of PBs at 2018 Winter Juniors West: 200 back (PB by over 3 seconds), 200 IM, and 400 IM. Last summer she won the 100 back and 400 IM at Rochester Futures. She also made A finals in the 200 fly and 200 back and picked up new PBs in both events. Her victory in the 400 IM (5:00.06) was more than a 9-second improvement off her best time, while her 200 back (2:18.58) was a Winter Nationals qualifier.

Best times:

100 back (55.78 SCY/1:04.65 LCM)

200 back (1:57.61 SCY/2:18.58 LCM)

100 fly (55.33 SCY/1:03.32 LCM)

200 fly (2:06.64 SCY/2:20.26 LCM)

200 IM (2:05.86 SCY/2:25.16 LCM)

400 IM (4:27.92 SCY/5:00.06 LCM)

