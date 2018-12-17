17-Year-Old Greg Butler Breaks Peaty’s City of Derby BR Club Records

2018 ONTARIO JUNIOR INTERNATIONAL

Competing at the Ontario Junior International meet in Toronto, Great Britain’s Greg Butler broke all three of Adam Peaty‘s 17-year-old breaststroke Club Records for the City of Derby, and also became the fastest 17-year-old British swimmer ever in the 200 breast.

Butler clocked times of 27.80, 1:00.47 and 2:09.10 over the three distances, lowering Peaty’s club records of 28.03, 1:00.64 and 2:12.65 respectively. His 200 swim put him past Edward Baxter‘s old record of 2:10.73 to make him the fastest 17-year-old in the country’s history.

Competing at the Pan American Sports Centre against Canada’s best age group athletes, Butler won the 200 breast, took 2nd in the 50 and finished 4th in the 100.

In addition to the 17-year-old records, Butler’s 200 breast was also under Peaty’s club record for 18-year-olds (2:10.71).

Butler is one of the swimmers who was named to British Swimming’s 2018-19 Performance Program, which “aims to identify, develop and support talented athletes in winning medals on the world stage in 2019 and beyond.” You can read more on the program here.