British Swimming Names 54 To Its 2018/19 Performance Program

54 athletes have been named to British Swimming’s World Class Performance Program for the 2018/19 season, including Olympic medalists Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott and Siobhan Marie O’Connor.

Following an extensive selection procedure, which takes into account an analysis of athletes’ current and past performances to gauge Olympic medal potential, the chosen athletes are eligible to receive training camp and competition opportunities throughout the season. They also have access to world-class sports science and medicine services, as well as enhanced support from British Swimming performance staff and National Institute of Sport programmes across the UK. Athletes will also receive targeted financial assistance from UK Sport through the World Class Performance Programme’s Athlete Performance Award (APA).

Notable names missing from the 2018/19 season’s Performance Program squad include 2018 Commonwealth Games 400m IM gold and silver medalists Aimee Willmott and Hannah Miley. Both women were named to the 2018 line-up with the following notation, ‘Selected up to and including the Commonwealth Games, reviewed April 2018.’ This time around, it’s Jessica Fullalove, Jarvis Parkinson and British national record holder Jocelyn Ulyett whose funding is on offer through April 2019.

A shot of young blood was injected into the roster in the form of 2016 World Junior Champion and World Championships semi-finalist Freya Anderson, who recently collected 4 relay medals at the 2018 European Championships, as well as 2 relay medals at the Commonwealth Games this year. Teammates Jacob Peters and Nicholas Pyle, both emerging British age national record holders, are also among those selected.

British Swimming National Performance Director Chris Spice said of the selection, “2018 proved a successful one for the World Class programme culminating in our home European Championships where we won our most medals in history (19 in Olympic events). This was on the back of a highly successful meet in Finland with our European Junior squad which has made this selection all the more difficult.

“We selected a much larger team at the European’s than we normally would with seventeen new members selected to the senior team last season. As a result, we unearthed some exciting youngsters and the focus is to maximise our efforts in the next two years.

“We will be returning to our much tighter selection policy next year for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju as we head into the final year of the 2020 Olympic cycle.

“We look forward to working with the athletes and their coaches to move our performances forward in this very important season.”

Just a friendly reminder that British swimmers Dan Wallace, Andrew Willis, Lizzie Simmonds and Christopher Walker-Hebborn all retired this year.