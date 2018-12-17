South Carolina Swim Club Sprinter Sarah Mundy Commits to Colorado State

Pinopolis, South Carolina’s Sarah Mundy has committed to swim for Colorado State University in the class of 2023. She will join Caroline Perry in Fort Collins next fall.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Colorado State University!! I love the team, coaching staff, and felt welcomed on the campus. Go Rams!!”

Mundy is a senior at Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner, SC. Specializing in sprint freestyle, she won both the 50 free (24.11) and 100 free (52.06) as a junior at the 2017 SCHSL 4A Championships. This past fall at the 2018 SCHSL 5A State Meet she was runner-up in the 50 free (23.85) and placed 3rd in the 100 free (52.50).

In club swimming she trains with South Carolina Swim Club under Dave Horton. She recently competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 50/100/200 free. This past summer she earned a Summer Juniors cut in the 50m free at Cary Futures. There, she finished 17th in the event with 26.56.

The Rams finished 5th at last year’s Mountain West Conference Championships. Mundy is only 2/10 away from scoring in the both the 50 free and the 100 free at the conference level. She would have missed the C final in the 200 free by a scant .01.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.57

100 free – 51.63

200 free – 1:51.22

100 fly – 57.94

