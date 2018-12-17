TCU Secures Commitment from 3x LHSAA Division 1 Champ Hannah Morris

Hannah Morris, a senior at St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, has committed to swim at Texas Christian University in the fall of 2019. Morris swims year-round for Nu Wave Swim Club and is a NCSA qualifier in the 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

In high school swimming, Morris is a 3-time Louisiana High School Division I state champion. She won the 200 IM (2:10.16) and 500 free (5:10.41) at the 2017 LHSAA Division I State Meet. This fall she repeated her IM state crown (2:08.17) and placed 3rd in the 500 free (5:11.84).

Morris is the reigning Louisiana 13&Over Short Course State Champion in the 200 IM (2:07.41), 400 IM (4:31.18), and 500 Free (5:05.06) and runner-up in the 200 back (2:06.65). In long course season she won the 100 fly (1:05.75), 200 IM (2:27.99), and 400 IM (5:14.47), and was 3rd in the 200 back (2:26.29) at the 2018 Louisiana 13&Over Long Course State Meet.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 IM – 2:07.41
  • 400 IM – 4:31.18
  • 500 free – 5:05.06
  • 200 back – 2:06.65

