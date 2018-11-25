Madison Kolessar Sends Verbal Commitment to Florida for 2020-21

Madison Kolessar from Chester Heights, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida for 2020-21. Kenady Beil has also made an early verbal commitment to the Florida class of 2024. Kolessar wrote on social media:

“Thankful for the opportunity to announce my verbal commitment to further my academics and athletics at the University of Florida. I couldn’t have gotten here without all of my coaches, friends, and family. I can’t wait to be a a gator! #gogators 🧡💙🐊”

Kolessar is a distance freestyler with a 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM that will fit nicely into the Gator mold. As a freshman at Garnet Valley High School she was runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.62) and took 4th in the 500 free (4:55.56) at the 2017 Pennsylvania PIAA Girls’ AAA Swimming and Diving State Meet. Kolessar swims year-round with Suburban Seahawks Club. At the 2018 NCSA Summer Championship she finaled in the 400 free (3rd), 800 free (2nd), 200 back (4th), 200 fly (2nd), and 200 IM (9th). She updated her PBs in the 400/800 free, 50/200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM. At the NCSA Spring Championship she logged lifetime bests in the 500/1650 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM and earned a trip to the Irish Open where she took a couple of seconds off her LCM 400 IM time.

SCY times:

1650 free – 16:23.45

500 free – 4:48.49

400 IM – 4:12.83

200 back – 1:57.37

200 fly – 1:59.49

200 free – 1:49.62