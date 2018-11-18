Versatile Kenady Beil Hands Florida its 1st Verbal Commitment for 2020-21

With the ink barely dry on the NLIs recently signed by its class of 2023 recruits, University of Florida women’s swimming and diving team has jumped into the Class of 2024 game with its first verbal commitment. Kenady Beil from Villa Hills, Kentucky has announced her verbal commitment to the Gators for 2020-21.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida! I would not be here without the support of family, friends, & coaches!! can’t wait to be a part of such and [sic] amazing program and group of girls! GO GATORS🐊”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Beil is in her junior year at Dixie Heights High School. She swims year-round for Northern Kentucky Clippers and specializes in free, fly, and IM. She was runner-up in the 500 free (4:51.97) and placed 9th in the 50 free (23.79, the 5th-fastest time overall) at the 2018 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming and Diving State Championships. She finished 4th in both the 50 free and 100 free at the 2017 state meet her freshman year. This summer she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 fly and 400 IM. She finaled in the 200 fly and scored PBs in the 100 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.79

100 free – 51.20

200 free – 1:51.42

500 free – 4:51.78

100 fly – 55.00

200 fly – 2:00.51

200 IM – 2:05.20

400 IM – 4:22.47