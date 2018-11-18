Grand Valley State Picks Up Home Sweep Against Ball State

Ball State at Grand Valley State

Men: Grand Valley State def. Ball State 199-96

Women: Grand Valley State def. Ball State 175.5-124.5

Allendale, Michigan

Nov. 17, 2018

Courtesy: Grand Valley State Athletics

The Grand Valley State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept a dual meet with Division I foe Ball State Saturday afternoon at the GVSU Pool. The seventh-ranked men claimed a 199-96 victory, while the 11th-ranked women claimed a 175.5-124.5 win. The Lakers will next be in action at the Calvin Invitational on Nov. 29.

Women

200 Medley Relay – 2. GVSU 1:47.40 (Freyja Garbaccio, Celia Hoag, Hannah Richard, Sidney Weaver).

1650 Free – 1. Melin Goebel 17:25.03; 2. Megan Shaughnessy 17:37.66; 3. Caroline Brereton 18:01.21.

200 Free – 1. Lara Deibel 1:56.27; 2. Sidney Weaver 1:58.75.

100 Back – 3. Garbaccio 1:00.15; Hailey Garlich 1:02.27.

100 Breast – 1. Samantha Laurich 1:06.97; 2. Hoag 1:07.93.

200 Fly – 1. Goebel 2:07.70; 3. Mercedes Martinez 2:13.79, 4. Abigail Sauerbrei 2:14.72.

50 Free – 2. Hannah Richard 25.24; 4. Deibel 25.32..

1 Meter Diving – 2. Mikayla Karasek 274.35; 4. Nicole Carlson 231.82.

100 Free – Deibel 54.42.

200 Back – Caroline Brereton 2:08.38; 3. Sauerbrei 2:10.16.

200 Breast – Samantha Laurich 2:23.86; Hoag 2:28.55; 3. Paige Hoeve 2:32.72.

500 Free – Goebel 5:03.50; Shaughnessy 5:11.73.

100 Fly – Richard 57.98; 3. Martinez 59.67; Garbaccio 59.86.

3 Meter Diving – Karasek 240.08; Carlson 206.92.

400 IM – Laurich 4:36.69; 2. Sauerbrei 4:41.84

800 Free Relay – 1. GVSU 7:54.978 (Goebel, Deibel, Weaver, Caroline Brereton); 2. GVSU 8:07.66 (Shaughnessy, Wells, Garbaccio, Charlotte Brereton).

Men

200 Medley Relay – 1. GVSU 1:33.46 (Harry Shalamon, Keegan Hawkins, Oscar Saura-Armengol, Ben Walling); 2. GVSU 1:35.43 (Tabor Smyth, Ahmed Nabih, Gabriel Souza, JD Ham); 3. GVSU 1:35.64 (Jack Bruce, Ude Fuchs, Joe Zlotnick, Eric Klein).

1650 Free – 1. Mortiz Bartels 15:59.43; 2. Jesse Goodyear 15:59.73; 3. Jonathan Lochinskie 17:17.92.

200 Free – 1. Keegan Hawkins 1:44.49; 3. Daniel Mullen 1:45.70; 4. Cade Vruggink 1:46.54.

100 Back – 1. Harry Shalamon 52.41; 2. Tabor Smyth 54.06; 3. Noah Ellis 54.79.

100 Breast – 1. Ude Fuchs 58.07; 2. JD Ham 58.34; 4. Ahmed Nabih 1:00.68.

200 Fly – 1. Saura Armengol 1:55.88; 2. Hatunen 2:01.31.

50 Free – 1. Souza 21.45; 2. Walling 21.58.

100 Free – 1. Souza 47.40; 2. Hatunen 48.63; 3. Ham 48.93.

200 Back – 1. Walling 1:57.72; 2. Smyth 1:58.19.

200 Breast – 1. Hawkins 2:08.13.

500 Free – 1. Goodyear 4:44.09; 2. Bartels 4:45.52; 3. Loshinskie 4:57.95.

100 Fly – 1. Souza 51.14; 2. Saura Armengol 51.38; 3. Shalamon 52.43.

400 IM – 1. Hawkins 4:08.47.

400 Free Relay – 1. GVSU 7:01.60 (Saura Armengol, Shalamon, Vruggink, Walling).

Courtesy: Ball State Athletics

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Ball State University swimming and diving team traveled to Michigan on Saturday afternoon with hopes of building on recent successes, but fell short to Grand Valley State in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

The women fell by a score of 175.5 to 124.5 while the men dropped a 199 to 96 decision. BSU ended the day with a total of nine first-place finished overall.

“We put together a string of several good training weeks, however, this meet told us we are ready for a little rest,” said head coach J. Agnew. “Grand Valley was ready to go today and we looked a little ragged. The team fought hard and we had a few highlights with wins from Peighton Gilbert, Rachel Bertram, Audrey Schank, Hunter Ongay and Sean Wolfe, but we are all ready for a little recovery and looking forward to the Miami Invite in 2 weeks.”

The day started well for the Cardinals as a team made up of Audrey Schank, Abbie McCarter, Makenna Bottorff and Peighton Gilbert finished first in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:45.18. Another Ball State team also took third in that competition.

BSU’s next big success game in the women’s 100 Back when Schank and Anne Vormohr claimed the top two spots. Schank’s winning time was a 58.42 while Vormohr recorded a 1:00.04. Gilbert then followed up her earlier efforts in the opening relay with a win in the 50 Free. A time of 24.47 secured the nine points and first place finish.

Rachel Bertram continued her dominance on the boards for Ball State as she claimed victory in both the one and three-meter dives. She first recorded a 281.40 on the one meter and followed it up with a 280.65 on the three meter. Sean Wolfe and Hunter Ongay were Bertram’s successful male counterparts as Wolfe’s 262.58 on the one meter and Ongay’s 228.75 on the three meter both secured first place.

“We competed a lot of new dives today as we continue to build our lists,” said diving coach Nick Gayes. “I thought they did a good job working through those. We have some options moving forward now and will work to get dialed in for the Miami Invite in a few weeks.”

Schank continued her big day with a win in the 200 Back. A time of 2:07.55 secured the nine points for the Cardinals.

The meet finished with the 800 Free Relay where the women claimed spots three, four and five and the men finished second and third.

Ball State next competes at the three-day Miami Invitational which runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 in Oxford, Ohio. The Cardinals then take a mid-season break until competition picks up again on Jan. 19.