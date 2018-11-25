Virginia 6A State Champ Nick Highman Commits to Lehigh

Nick Highman from Oakton, Virginia has committed to swim for Lehigh University in the class of 2023. He will be joined by Jake Stafford and Janik Wing next fall when he suits up for the Mountain Hawks.

“I am beyond excited to be able to continue both my academics and athletics at Lehigh University next Fall! Thank you to all of my coaches and friends who have helped me along the way!”

Highman is a senior at Oakton High School. He swam the breaststroke leg (26.89) on Oakton’s state-champion 200 medley relay at the 2018 VHSL Class 6 State Meet in February. He also anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (48.71) and finished 13th in the 200 IM (1:57.75). In club swimming, Highman moved to Machine Aquatics this summer, having previous swum for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. At the NCSA Summer Championship, he competed in the 50/100/200 breast and 200 IM and improved his PBs in the 50/100 breast and 200 IM. At the spring version of the same meet he was still with NCAP and swam the 50/100/200 breast and 50/200 fly.

The Patriot League only scores an A final and a B final at conference championships. Highman’s best times are just on the bubble; it took 2:07.51 to score in the 200 breast and 57.70 in the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:07.81

100 breast – 58.93

400 IM – 4:13.13

200 IM – 1:57.30