Maryland 3A/2A/1A Champ Jake Stafford Verbals to Lehigh

Jake Stafford, a senior at Middletown High School in Middletown, Maryland, has verbally committed to Lehigh University for 2019-20, joining Janik Wing in the class of 2023. Stafford won the Maryland 3A/2A/1A state title in the 100 fly (52.47) and was runner up in the 100 back (53.75) at the 2018 MPSSAA Class 3A/2A/1A State Championships in February. He also split a 23.45 on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay and anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay in 48.41.

Stafford swims year-round at Monocacy Aquatic Club and has been a Sectionals and Futures qualifier in each of his last 2 seasons. Prior to joining MAC he swam for Frederick County YMCA, with whom he competed at YMCA Nationals. He was a finalist in the 50 back and 50 fly at 2017 YMCA Long Course Nationals and in the 50 breast at 2018 YMCA Long Course Nationals.

Top times:

  • 50m fly – 26.28
  • 100y fly – 51.87
  • 100m fly – 58.73
  • 100y back – 52.28
  • 50y back – 24.03
  • 50m back 28.35
  • 100y breast – 59.54
  • 50m breast – 31.23

