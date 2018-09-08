Janik Wing Hands Lehigh Men their 1st Class of 2019 Verbal Commitment

Janik Wing from Center Valley, Pennsylvania has announced his verbal commitment to Lehigh University for the fall of 2019.

“I absolutely love Lehigh for all it has to offer academically and athletically. Lehigh has a competitive team with dedicated coaches and unrivaled spirit. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for helping me get here. I couldn’t be more excited to be a Mountain Hawk!”

Wing is a senior at Southern Lehigh High School where he swims fly and IM. He came in 3rd in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 fly at the PIAA AAA District XI Championships. He then went on to the AAA State Meet with the Southern Lehigh 400 free relay and scored a PB with his leadoff leg (48.07).

Wing swims year-round for Emmaus Aquatic Club out of Allentown. He had a terrific summer season, going best times in the LCM 50/100 free and 100/200 fly at Eastern Zone Senior Championships, and in the 100 free (he swam 55.22 twice this summer), 200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM at Middle Atlantic LSC Senior Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 50.84

200 fly – 1:54.73

200 IM – 1:58.13