Americans Top Medal Standings At Junior Open Water Championships

2018 FINA OPEN WATER JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The American team topped the medal standings at the 2018 FINA Open Water Junior Championships that concluded today in Eliat, Israel, as they finished with two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. France matched their two golds, but only had three total medals, and both Italy and Hungary also had five medals (but only one gold).

The U.S. had wins from 16-year-old Chase Travis in the girls’ 16-17 7.5k, winning by nearly a minute, and 18-year-old Michael Brinegar prevailed in a very close race in the men’s 18-19 10k. They added a pair of silvers in the team relays to go along with the bronze from Mariah Denigan in the girls’ 14-15 5k.

Jean-Baptiste Clusman won one of France’s gold medals in the boys’ 16-17 7.5k, and played a major role in their victory in the open relay.

The Hungarians as a whole were really impressive over the competition, winning individual medals in four different events before winning the 14-16 relay in decisive fashion. They also led the open relay through 3/4 of the race before falling to 6th at the end.

The Italians were particularly strong on the female side, getting a win from Iris Menchini in the 14-15 5k and adding silver and bronzes from Giulia Berton and Giulia Salin in the 16-17 7.5k. They also took bronze in both relays.