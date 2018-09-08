Matsumoto Racks Up 2Free Win On Day 2 Of JPN Student C’ships

94TH JAPAN STUDENT SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, September 7th – Sunday, September 9th

Yokohama International Swimming Pool, Yokohama, Japan

Day 1 Recap

Meet Results (in Japanese)

Day 2 of the prestigious Japan Student/Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championships brought a few more notable swims in Yokohama.

Not long after his Pan Pacific Championship bronze in the men’s 200m freestyle, Katsuhrio Matsumoto snagged the win in the same event tonight.

Splitting 51.61/55.32, Matsumoto took the 200m free title in a mark of 1:46.93, the only sub-1:48 mark of the field. Matsumoto’s time in Tokyo to win bronze at Pan Pacs was 1:45.92, so his effort this evening was just about a second off of that breakthrough performance. Yesterday here in Yokohama, Matsumoto fired off the fastest men’s 4 x 100m freestyle split with his time of 48.28.

For the women’s 200m free, Rio Shirai made it happen, taking the win in a mark of 1:58.99. The Toyo University athlete was within striking distance of the meet record time of 1:58.37 and was also just off the 1:58.56 she produced for 11th place overall at this year’s Pan Pacific Championships.

Naoki Mizunuma cranked out the top time in the men’s 100m fly for gold, touching the wall in a time of 51.98 to represent the only racer under 52.00.

The men’s 200m IM saw Tomoya Takeuchi produce a personal best time of 1:59.32 for the win, while Rika Omoto claimed gold in the women’s edition of the event in a new career-fastest of 2:12.21.

Soon-to-be-21-year-old Ai Soma touched first in the women’s 100m fly, clocking 58.49 for the win. Next up was Suzuka Hasegawa who claimed runner-up status in 58.93. Both women competed in this event in Tokyo at Pan Pacs, with Soma earning 7th overall with a slower time than she produced here of 58.87, while Hasegawa settled for 13th at Pan Pacs in 59.78.