Wang Jianjiahe Wins Again at Chinese Nationals, This Time in 400 Free

2018 CHINESE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

October 13th-17th, 2018

Shandong, Zhejiang, China

50m

No full results available.

The biggest story of day 4 at the 2018 Chinese Nationals wasn’t who was swimming, but rather who wasn’t. 2015 World Champion in the 100 free Ning Zetao has withdrawn from the meet citing broken fingers in his right hand suffered last week. After pushing through to 12th place in prelims of the 50 fly and a 49.06 in the 100m free heats, Zetao decided to call off the rest of his meet.

As for those who did swim, 16-year old Wang Jianjiahe picked up her 3rd win of the meet, swimming a 4:06.60 in the 400 free. Taking the lead position in a young, but electric, Chinese distance freestyle group, Wang this week has showed off her range by winning the 100 free (54.77) and 200 free (1:56.70) in addition to the 400 win. She didn’t swim the 1500 free: an event in which she was the Asian Games champion earlier this year.

Unlike some of her countrymates, Wang says she took no time off after those Asian Games. The 400 free that she won on Tuesday is the distance in which she broke a World Record in Eindhoven 12 days ago by more than half-a-second – albeit that was the short course meters version.

Zhang Ke took 2nd in 4:08.77, and the next-in-line in this seemingly-endless chain of Chinese distance freestylers, 14-year old Lu Dongze took 4th. Li Bingjie, the 16-year old who is also the Asian Record holder, finished 8th in the final in 4:16.99.

We were unable to locate full results. Winners and select other results, assembled from Chinese news reports, are below.

Day 4 Results

Men’s 100 Free

Hou Yujie – 49.30 He Junyi – 49.41 Cao Jiwen – 49.53

Women’s 400 Free

Wang Jianjiahe – 4:06.60 Zhang Ke – 4:08.77 Lu Dongze – 4:09.41 Li Binngjie – 4:16.99

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Shi Jiawei – 27.51 Wang Lizhuo – 27.55 Sun Chenwei – 28.15

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Li Gunagyuan – 54.37 Cheng Tianyu – 55.22 Wang Yutian – 55.82

Men’s 100 Fly

Wang Zhou – 53.38 Yan Yuxiang – 52.88 Cui Junming – 54.06

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Wang Xue’er – 1:00.74 Chen Jie – 1:00.96 Cheng Haihua – 1:01.04

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

He Yun – 2:28.97 Zhang Xin – 2:29.43 Zhang Fangwei – 2:30.24

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Zhejiang – 3:41.51 Guangdong – 3:44.40 Hebei – 3:44.67

Mixed 400 Medley Relay