Ning Zetao’s Comeback Is Short-Lived As He Withdraws From Nats

2018 CHINESE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

October 13th-17th, 2018

Shandong, Zhejiang, China

No full results available

Chinese sprinter Ning Zetao‘s comeback at the 2018 Chinese National Championships was short-lived, as the 25-year-old has withdrawn from the remainder of the meet due to injury.

Not having raced at an elite meet since last year’s National Games of China, Ning was primed to take on the men’s 50m fly, and 50m/100m freestyle events in Zhejiang, but already met defeat by way of not making the 50m fly final. He had won the sprint fly title in that event both in 2014 and 2015.

Ning announced his departure from this week’s meet today, Tuesday, October 16th, saying, “I broke fingers in my right hand two days ago before the National Championships. My fingers were in such pain that I could not continue in the competition.” (Xinhuanet)

China’s first-ever men’s 100m freestyle world champion managed to muster a 49.06 in the 100m free heats before announcing his withdrawal.

In his stead, Hou Yujie took gold in a time of 49.30, with He Junyi taking silver in 49.41 and Cao Jiwen claiming bronze in 49.53,