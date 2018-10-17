Pleasanton Freestyler Tyler Lu Verbally Commits to Brown

Pleasanton, California-native Tyler Lu has verbally committed to the application process* at Brown University.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to Brown! I want to thank my family, coaches, teachers and friends for supporting me throughout my journey and making my dreams come true! Go Bruno🐻🐻🐻”

Lu attends the Quarry Lane School in Dublin. He does his year-round swimming with Pleasanton Seahawks and concentrates mainly on mid-distance freestyle. At the 2018 CIF-North Coast Section Championships in May he placed 5th in the 200 free (1:38.42) and tied for 6th (4:29.76) in the 500. He went on to the California State Meet and made the A finals of both the 200 and the 500; he improved his PB in the 500 to 4:26.02 at the meet.

Lu follow up his junior year high school season with a strong showing in long course meters. He competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine in the 50/100/200/400 free, made finals in the 400, and took home new PBs in the 100 free (52.52) and 400 free (4:00.12). A week earlier he’d gone best times in the 50 free (24.37), 200 free (1:54.17), and 800 free (8:25.72). This fall he participated in the FINA Swimming World Cup in Budapest, swimming the SCM 50/100/200/400 freestyles.

Lu will bring firepower to Brown’s mid-distance group. He would have scored for the Bears in the B final of the 200 free at 2018 Ivy League Men’s Championships, only .40 off making the A final. He would have been a C-finalist in the 500 free and scored 21st in the 1000 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.39

100 free – 45.98

200 free – 1:38.00

500 free – 4:26.02

1000 free – 9:34.36

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

