Pine Crest’s Molly See Gives Verbal Commitment to Bucknell

Bucknell University of the Patriot League has received a verbal commitment from Pine Crest butterflier Molly See.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Bucknell University! Thank you to all my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me get to this point. Go Bison!

TOP TIMES

100y fly – 56.64

200y fly – 2:04.79

500y free – 5:12.54

100m fly – 1:05.06

Now a senior at Pine Crest, See was part of a historic victory for her school, as they defeated Bolles for just the 2nd time in a 30-year span. She swam the 100 fly and the 500 free, notably taking a 3rd place finish in the 100 fly as Pine Crest swept 1-2-3 in that event.

In 2016, as a sophomore, See was a finalist at the FHSAA 1A State Meet, placing 6th in the 100 fly.

See is poised to be an immediate contributor at the conference level for the Bison. With her best times, she would’ve scored in the 200 fly B final and 100 fly C final at the 2018 Patriot League Championships. Bucknell also just graduated Julianna Foss, their best 100 and 200 butterflier at Patriots last year, and See will help make up for lost points in the butterfly events.