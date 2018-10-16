NCAP Sprinter Keyla Brown Sends Verbal Commitment to ECU

College Park, Maryland-native Keyla Brown has verbally committed to East Carolina University class of 2023. She is a senior at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. and swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to ECU 💜☠️💛. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches. I would not be where I am today without them. Cant wait to spend my next 4 years here. Let’s go PIRATES!!!”

Brown made The Washington Post’s 2018 Winter All-Met Girls’ Swimming honorable mention list for her performances at the 2018 Washington Metropolitan Prep School League Championships. There she won the 50 free with the only sub-24 in the meet (23.46) and was runner-up in the 100 free (52.07). Between prelims and finals she had 50 free relay splits of 23.2-23.3-23.4-23.4.

In club swimming this summer, Brown won the 200 free (2:12.93) at the 2018 Potomac Valley Swimming LC Junior Championships. At the Senior Championships she placed 6th in the 50 free (27.00), 18th in the 100 free (58.65), and 14th in the 100 back (1:08.81). She finished the summer with new PBs in the 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

The East Carolina women finished third in the 2018 AAC Championships. Brown would added points for the Pirates with a B-final appearance in the 50 free and she would have been close to scoring in the 100 free (the AAC only scores 2 finals).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.36

100 free – 51.52

50 fly – 26.40

50 back – 28.41

100 back – 59.43