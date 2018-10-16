Rapidly-Improving Michael Baldini Commits to Georgetown

West Hartford, Connecticut’s Michael Baldini has verbally committed to Georgetown University for the fall of 2019. Josiah Lauver of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has also announced his intention to join the Hoyas’ class of 2023.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Georgetown University. I am grateful for the opportunity to attend a school with such dedicated coaches and student athletes. Many thanks to my family, coaches and teammates for all of their support. I am looking forward to my future at Georgetown! Hoya Saxa!”

Baldini swims year-round for West Hartford Aquatic Team (WHAT) under Rob Riccobon. He focuses mainly on breaststroke and IM and had a very big summer season which culminated in lifetime-best performances in all his events at 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships. He finaled in the 50 free (7th), 200 IM (11th), 50 breast (11th), 100 breast (13th), 50 fly (14th), 100 fly (14th), and 100 free (22nd) and earned PBs in all 7 of those events plus the 200 free. Even more impressive was his 2-year progression:

LCM 2016 LCM 2018 50 free 26.43 24.84 100 free 58.93 54.81 200 free 2:17.40 2:02.67 50 breast — 31.00 100 breast 1:15.73 1:09.57 50 fly — 26.88 100 fly 1:05.61 58.32 200 IM 2:26.16 2:11.98

His short-course yards season was equally successful. At the Northeast Showcase in March, he won the 50 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM. He was runner-up in the 200 fly and 400 IM and placed 3rd in the 200 free. All the while, he improved his times across the board, dropping in all 8 events.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.75

200 breast – 2:10.49

200 IM – 1:52.88

400 IM – 4:05.43

200 fly – 1:54.60