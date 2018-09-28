2x PIAA Champ Josiah Lauver Verbally Commits to Georgetown

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s Josiah Lauver has announced his verbal commitment to Georgetown University in the class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Georgetown University! I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing family atmosphere with the opportunity to study at such an outstanding academic institution. I have been blessed to have so many supportive coaches, teammates, friends and family that helped me reach this point. GO HOYAS!”

Lauver is a senior at Bishop McDevitt High School; he swims year-round for West Shore YMCA. At the 2018 PIAA Boys 2A Swimming and Diving State Meet, he earned Swimmer of the Meet honors after winning the 200 free (1:39.24) and 100 back (49.70), leading off the 4th-place 200 medley relay (24.01), and anchoring the 5th-place 400 free relay (45.56). His performances also led to him being named 2018 PennLive Swimmer of the Year.

Lauver swam at 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals where he earned best times in the 50 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly. His top SCY times are:

50 back – 23.80

100 back – 49.70

200 back – 1:53.16

200 free – 1:39.24

100 free – 46.67

50 free – 21.13