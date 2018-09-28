SwimSwam’s Comprehensive 2018-2019 College Swimming Preview Index

The 2018-2019 NCAA season is officially underway – catch up on all of our preseason coverage here.

We’ve spent the past month dissecting every possible aspect of the coming NCAA season. You can check out any coverage you missed here, with links back to all of our preseason coverage, plus a few hints at what’s still to come.

Team-By-Team College Swimming Previews

As we do every year, we previewed each of the top 12 men’s and women’s teams in the nation in-depth. You can find all our previews here, or on our College Swimming Previews channel.

Women Men
Virginia Cavaliers #12 Minnesota Golden Gophers
Georgia Bulldogs #11 Tennessee Volunteers
USC Trojans #10 Florida Gators
Minnesota Golden Gophers #9 USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers #8 Georgia Bulldogs
Indiana Hoosiers #7 Louisville Cardinals
Texas A&M Aggies #6 Stanford Cardinal
Louisville Cardinals #5 Michigan Wolverines
Texas Longhorns #4 NC State Wolfpack
Michigan Wolverines #3 Indiana Hoosiers
California Golden Bears #2 California Golden Bears
Stanford Cardinal #1 Texas Longhorns

Ranking the NCAA Recruiting Classes

We also ranked out the incoming freshman classes, pulling out the 12 best recruiting classes nationwide for both men and women:

Coming Soon:

In addition, we’ll be rounding out our preseason coverage with two more series: our first-edition SwimSwam Power Rankings and our event-by-event preseason picks. Stay tuned to our College channel as we finalize those series.

