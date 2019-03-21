Bolles Breaststroker Carly Schwab Makes Verbal Commitment to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carly Schwab has verbally committed to swim for the University of Florida beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Originally from Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County, New York, Schwab is currently living in Florida while she attends The Bolles School. She wrote on social medial:

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team with such amazing people. Go Gators!🐊🧡💙 #2024”

Last year, when she was a sophomore at Briarcliff High School, she competed on the Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Westlake/Valhalla team and finaled in the 100 breast (5th) and 50 free (23rd) at the 2017 NYS Public High School Girls Swimming Championships. This season, as a junior at Bolles, she finished 3rd in the 100 breast (1:04.49) and 14th in the 50 free (24.41) at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships. She also won a state title as a member of Bolles’ 200 medley relay (28.74 breaststroke split).

Schwab is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 100 breast and 50 free, notching a PB in the latter. She represented Rivertown Aquatics last summer and updated her LCM times in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Schwab will overlap for two years with Vanessa Pearl and Layla Black, and one with Adrianna DeBoer, the leading breaststrokers on the Gators’ squad this year. She will join the University of Florida’s class of 2024 with fellow commits Amanda Ray, Chloe Grimme, Kenady Beil, and Madison Kolessar.

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 29.13

100 breast – 1:03.57

200 breast – 2:23.34

50 free – 24.19

100 free – 52.73

