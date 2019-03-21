2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 1 Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 20th – Saturday, March 23rd
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- Prelims 9 a.m./Finals 5 p.m. (Central Time)
The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships kicked off in Austin Wednesday night, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action as Stanford claimed its first title of the week.
