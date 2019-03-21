Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 1 Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships kicked off in Austin Wednesday night, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action as Stanford claimed its first title of the week.

Wednesday night warmup at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (photo: Jack Spitser)

Lilly King during Wednesday night warmup.  (photo: Jack Spitser)

Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Robin Neumann prior to leading off Cal’s 800 free relay. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford parents section. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Joanna Evans after anchoring Texas’ 800 free relay. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Louise Hansson before leading off USC’s 800 free relay. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kristen Romano during her leadoff leg of Ohio State’s 800 free relay. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cierra Runge during Wednesday warmup. (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford’s Ella Eastin, Taylor Ruck, Katie Drabot, and Brooke Forde receiving their first place awards (photo: Jack Spitser)

