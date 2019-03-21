Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Championships: 800 Free Relay Race Videos

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night one of the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships is in the books, and we’ve got video of the second and third heats (the second-fastest and fastest_ of the 800 free relay.

The heat three video also includes Brooke Forde‘s accidental “victory lap,” which you can read more about here.

800 Free Relay: Heat 3

800 Free Relay: Heat 2

Originally reported by Lauren Neidigh. 

800 FREESTYLE RELAY

  • NCAA Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91
  • American Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91
  • Meet Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91
  1. GOLD: Stanford, 6:47.22
  2. SILVER: Cal, 6:50.12
  3. BRONZE: USC, 6:52.13

USC’s Louise Hansson was out quick in 49.05 at the 100, extending her lead through the back half to put up the fastest 1st leg in 1:41.95. Stanford’s Ella Eastin came from 2 seconds behind to give the Cardinal the lead in 1:42.03 on the 2nd leg. Freshman teammate Taylor Ruck stole the show on the 3rd leg, pulling Stanford body lengths ahead with a 1:39.83.

Brooke Forde, despite accidentally swimming an extra 50 at the end of her race, sealed a new Pool Record for Stanford (6:47.22) with her anchor split. She was a 1:42.37 to the feet. Cal wound up 2nd in 6:50.12, highlighted by a pair of 1:41s from Katie McLaughlin (1:41.92) and Amy Bilquist (1:41.93) on the final 2 legs. USC rounded out the top 3 in 6:52.13.

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey put up a 1:40.98 split on the 2nd leg to help the Wolverines to 4th in 6:54.35. Texas wound up 5th and Louisville was 6th with their times from heat 2. Wisconsin came in 7th in 6:57.54, with Beata Nelson posting a 1:41.39 on the 3rd leg. Sydney Pickrem anchored for Texas A&M in 1:42.95 as the Aggies earned the final podium spot in 6:57.75.

Heat 2: Chantal Nack put up a 1:43.40 to get Minnesota out front on the leadoff leg in heat 2. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, the reigning 200 free NCAA champion, made up a 3-second deficit to pull the Cardinals into the lead with a scorching 1:39.19 on the 2nd leg. Arina Openysheva kept the Cardinals in the lead with a 3rd leg split of 1:44.56. Alena Kraus (1:45.93) dove in for the anchor leg ahead, but Texas’ Joanna Evans (1:43.46) battled back for the Longhorns to win it in 6:55.80, followed by Louisville in 6:56.07.

Heat 1: Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen got her team out to the lead with a 1:43.55 on the opening leg. Hannah Cox extended their lead, splitting a 1:44.43 on the 2nd leg, while Ayumi Macias came through with a 1:45.81 on the 3rd leg. Ohio State’s Katie Trace (1:44.04) closed the gap on the anchor leg, but the Wildcats’ Jamie Stone (1:45.68) held her off for the heat 1 win, 6:59.47 to 6:59.62.

