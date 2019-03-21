2018 A Finalist Sarah Darcel Out of NCAAs; Teammate In As Next Alternate

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sarah Darcel, who scored 12 points as a freshman last year, is scratched out of the 2019 NCAA Championships. Her teammate Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou is the next alternate, and has been added to the meet, NCAA documents indicate.

Darcel was 8th in the 400 IM last year and 16th in the 200 IM, scoring 12 points. She also competed in the 200 fly, taking 29th. This year, she was projected to score 12 more, coming in with the 12th seed in the 200 IM and the 10th seed in the 400 IM, along with 27th in the 200 fly.

New psych sheets were uploaded to USA Swimming’s NCAA information page at some point today before the meet began. Darcel no longer appears on the updated psych sheets, and in her place is Krivokapic-Zhou. A new alternates list now shows Krivokapic-Zhou as a selected swimmer.

Though Cal’s roster ultimately remains the same size, the scratch is a blow to their scoring chances. Krivokapic-Zhou is a longshot to score: the sophomore is seeded 38th in the 100 back, 53rd in the 200 back and 60th in the 100 fly. Fortunately, Darcel wasn’t on any of Cal’s A relays at Pac-12 and shouldn’t affect their relay lineups at all.