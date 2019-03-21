Landon Gentry Makes Top Five 13-14 200 FL Rankings At NCSAs

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

14-year-old Landon Gentry of NCAP finished the 200 fly B-final with a personal best of 1:48.79. Despite finishing in 10th place at the NCSA junior national meet, Gentry’s time made 13-14 history as the 5th-fastest time in the event all-time.

Top Five 200 Fly Times- All-Time Boys 13-14

Michael Andrew, 2014- 1:45.39 Gianluca Urlando, 2017- 1:47.93 Ricky Berens, 2003- 1:48.24 David Dixon, 2013- 1:48.43 Landon Gentry, 2019- 1:48.79

In the 200 medley relay finals, Gentry popped a 22.08 fly split to aid his NCAP relay to a 4th place finish. Earlier in the meet, Gentry swam the 100 IM with a 51.19, good enough for 23rd place overall.

On the third day of NCSAs, Gentry is scheduled to swim the 400 IM and 100 fly, his 2 next best events. Currently, Gentry sits at #20 in the 100 fly (49.46) and #22 in the 400 IM (3:58.00).