2019 W. NCAAs: Watch Stanford’s Pool Record 800 Free Relay – Plus Forde’s Bonus 50

2019 WOMEN’S Division I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford Cardinal picked up their first event win of the 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships Wednesday night, throwing down a new pool record in 6:47.22.

Katie Drabot led off in 1:43.99, followed by Ella Eastin with a stellar 1:41.03, then Taylor Ruck – in her first NCAA Championship swim – broke the race open in a blazing fast 1:39.83, and Brooke Forde anchored in 1:42.37.

However, Forde’s time was “to the foot,” as she accidentally tacked an extra 50 onto the end of her swim. Luckily, she was anchoring and Stanford had multi-second lead, so it didn’t affect the race outcome. Impressively, however, Forde’s best time in a (flat start) 200 freestyle is 1:44.68. Even with the relay start, the fact that she was over two seconds under her best time – to the foot – bodes well for her performance this week. Her splits were 24.06/25.35/25.94/27.02/27.58 (the final one being from our watch).

“I’d like to say it was a victory lap,” Forde said in a post-race interview.

The team laughed it off right away – we’ve all been there, or at least been nervous about being there.

Watch the relay, plus the bonus 50, below:

swim fan

THANK GOD she went last

43 minutes ago
2Fat4Speed

She just wanted to make sure she is the anchor the next two years…

32 minutes ago
cali

I don’t know which is more amazing… Stanford still winning or a Stanford student not knowing how to count to 8!

36 minutes ago
The Ready Room

27.3 last 50 for Forde. Must have slowed down a bit when she realized what happened… but still finished like a champ!

31 minutes ago

