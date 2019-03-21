Brooke Forde on extra 50: “I’d like to say it was a victory lap, but…” (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

800 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

American Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

Meet Record: Stanford (Manuel, Neal, Eastin, Ledecky), 2017 – 6:45.91

GOLD: Stanford, 6:47.22 SILVER: Cal, 6:50.12 BRONZE: USC, 6:52.13

USC’s Louise Hansson was out quick in 49.05 at the 100, extending her lead through the back half to put up the fastest 1st leg in 1:41.95. Stanford’s Ella Eastin came from 2 seconds behind to give the Cardinal the lead in 1:42.03 on the 2nd leg. Freshman teammate Taylor Ruck stole the show on the 3rd leg, pulling Stanford body lengths ahead with a 1:39.83.

Brooke Forde, despite accidentally swimming an extra 50 at the end of her race, sealed a new Pool Record for Stanford (6:47.22) with her anchor split. She was a 1:42.37 to the feet. Cal wound up 2nd in 6:50.12, highlighted by a pair of 1:41s from Katie McLaughlin (1:41.92) and Amy Bilquist (1:41.93) on the final 2 legs. USC rounded out the top 3 in 6:52.13.

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey put up a 1:40.98 split on the 2nd leg to help the Wolverines to 4th in 6:54.35. Texas wound up 5th and Louisville was 6th with their times from heat 2. Wisconsin came in 7th in 6:57.54, with Beata Nelson posting a 1:41.39 on the 3rd leg. Sydney Pickrem anchored for Texas A&M in 1:42.95 as the Aggies earned the final podium spot in 6:57.75.